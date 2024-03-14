Johannah Duggar reveals she wants to learn construction work

Johannah Duggar joined the ranks of adult Duggar children last year, and it seems she knows what she wants to do.

She hasn’t shown any signs of courting or being interested in marriage, which isn’t the norm for the Duggar daughters.

Once Jill Duggar married in 2014, the rest of her sisters followed in succession, with Jessa Duggar coming almost immediately behind her. Jinger Duggar and Joy-Anna Duggar followed, too.

Because Johannah was sandwiched between so many brothers and back-to-back younger sisters, Jennifer, Jordyn-Grace, and Josie Duggar, she is more of a tomboy like her big sister, Joy-Anna.

During the Duggar sister Q&A, it wasn’t surprising to hear what she would like to learn about and why.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

While her other siblings had more domestic things in mind, Johannah was set on learning a more hands-on endeavor.

Johannah Duggar isn’t afraid to get her hands dirty

Growing up with so many brothers at home has made Johannah Duggar interested in construction work.

She is the eldest Duggar daughter in the second set of sisters. There are six years between her and Joy-Anna Duggar, but she had several brothers around her age while growing up.

During the Duggar sister Q&A session Joy-Anna hosted at her home, Johannah revealed she wanted to learn more about construction work. She was clear about not wanting to build houses but was interested in the basics.

Johannah wants to be handy like her big sister, Jana Duggar. During home or building renovations, Jana always works with the boys and helps get things done.

Jana has been a constant in Johannah’s life as she remains in the Duggar home. It makes sense that she wants to be like her eldest sister, especially considering Jana’s time with the younger sisters.

What’s next for the younger Duggar sisters?

The next few years will see all the Duggar daughters hit adulthood.

Jennifer Duggar, Jordyn-Grace Duggar, and Josie Duggar are still teens, and the final three siblings left have not yet reached adulthood.

Many viewers watched as they were born during 19 Kids and Counting. Josie’s birth was a big deal, and it got attention from people worldwide.

Johannah will turn 19 this year and has yet to announce a courtship. She may choose a life like Jana’s, especially after watching her older siblings marry and have children.

Hopefully, the girls will be more open to filming with Joy-Anna Duggar and continue to give followers updates on their lives.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.