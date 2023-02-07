Joy-Anna Duggar reveals devastating loss

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth shared some devastating news with their followers.

The couple suffered an unexpected loss in January after a fun-filled day of snow play and family time.

Arkansas saw quite a bit of snow, and the Counting On couple decided to spend time with Austin’s dad and grandma while they took the kids sledding and family time.

It was an enjoyable time for the soon-to-be family of five, and Joy-Anna has often spent time with the Forsyth part of the family.

After spending time sledding and visiting Austin’s dad and grandmother, the couple headed back into town so they could attend their church services.

Unfortunately, shortly after that, they received a phone call they weren’t expecting.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth share the sad news

On their YouTube channel, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth shared their weekly update and information about their loss.

The Forsyth family suffered a devastating blow after the time they spent sledding and playing in the snow.

Joy-Anna and Austin revealed that the call they received following church was from his dad. Austin’s grandmother had passed away.

It was clear the couple was emotional about the loss, as she was a special person in their lives.

Part of their video also revealed they were packing to attend the services for his grandmother, which were held in the Tex-Arkana area, where she was originally from.

Joy-Anna Duggar lost her grandmother too

This isn’t the first loss the couple has suffered since being married.

Joy-Anna Duggar lost her grandmother, Mary Duggar, in 2019, just a month before she and Austin Forsyth suffered the loss of their daughter, Annabell Elise, at 20 weeks gestation.

It was devastating for Joy-Anna and her siblings, who grew up with Mary being a massive part of their lives. Her cousin, Amy Duggar King, also took the loss hard, as Mary helped raise her because her mom, Deanna Duggar, was a single parent.

The services for Mary Duggar were filmed for Counting On, as were some of the specific moments when the siblings found out about the loss. The show documented a lot about Joy-Anna’s life, and it looks like she and Austin are attempting to do something similar with their YouTube channel.

It’s been quite a year for Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth already, and the couple will welcome their third child in just a few months. The couple already attended the services, but losing a family member isn’t easy, especially while pregnant.