Joy-Anna Duggar remembers Annabell on her would-be due date

Joy-Anna Duggar is reflecting on what would have been her due date for her second pregnancy.

The Counting On star and her husband, Austin Forsyth, lost their first daughter, Annabell, at 20 weeks when it was found she had no heartbeat during her 20-week ultrasound.

Their little girl would have been celebrating her third birthday.

It was hard for Joy-Anna to cope with what happened, but her friends and family surrounded her. Carlin Bates ran to her side and did her hair and makeup for the photos she and Austin took with their baby girl.

Not only did Joy-Anna lose her daughter, but she also had to go through labor and birth her knowing that she was already gone.

Despite the pain, the reality TV star is celebrating the short life her baby girl had.

On her Instagram Stories, Joy-Anna Duggar took the time to remember her daughter, Annabell Elise, on what would have been her third birthday.

Annabell was born at just 20 weeks gestation. Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth went for a routine ultrasound to determine the gender and check the baby’s growth, only to find out their little one no longer had a heartbeat.

Joy-Anna and Austin had photographs taken with their little girl. She shared one of them to her Stories.

She revealed her birth was July 1, 2019. Annabell was born halfway into Joy-Anna’s pregnancy, and the couple had her cremated and laid her to rest on Austin’s parents’ property.

Joy-Anna Duggar is pregnant with her third child

A few weeks ago, Joy-Anna Duggar announced that she and Austin Forsyth are expecting their third child. This is her fourth pregnancy, and her due date is near the end of May.

The couple found out the news while they were on a 10-day vacation in Alaska. She made the news public after arriving home and telling her family members. They don’t know the baby’s gender, but Joy-Anna feels good during this pregnancy.

Despite losing Annabell in such a tragic way, Joy-Anna has worked through her grief and even welcomed her rainbow baby, Evelyn Mae. She just took cute photos while showing off her growing baby bump.

Joy-Anna Duggar has been dealt a lot of loss, but she and Austin Forsyth have leaned on their faith and pushed through.