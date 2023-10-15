Joy-Anna Duggar jumps on new income stream

Joy-Anna Duggar is nothing if not determined.

She is one of the Duggar children who has been working hard on social media and using it to her advantage.

There is a weekly vlog update on YouTube, she often shares photos and other promotional things on her Instagram page, and now, she has joined LTK, a shop where creators link all of their favorite productions and earn a commission from what they sell.

Followers often ask the former Counting On star where she’s purchased certain items, which is the perfect way to organize everything while securing another income stream for her.

Joy-Anna’s husband, Austin Forsyth, is one of the husbands who isn’t living off her father, Jim Bob Duggar. Most of her brothers work for her father, which ensures his control over their finances.

Following the cancelation of Counting On three years ago, the stars of the show had to find other ways to make money. TLC would no longer support the family in any future show, so they had to figure things out independently.

Joy-Anna Duggar shares announcement

On her Instagram page, Joy-Anna Duggar revealed she would have her own place to link all her favorite things.

She wrote, “cozy & casual is my go to 🍁

For those wondering where my looks are from, you can now find links to them all in one place on @shop.ltk.

Follow my shop (JoyForsyth) on @shop.ltk

You can find the direct link to my page on my bio

Interestingly, Joy-Anna wore pants for her announcement, calling her outfit “cozy & casual.”

Joy-Anna Duggar’s loyalties lie with Jim Bob Duggar

After Jill Duggar’s bombshell memoir release, it was interesting to see where the siblings fell with her.

It was clear ahead of time that Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu weren’t happy about the book, but there was some hope that Joy-Anna Duggar may have been supportive.

However, she only acknowledged that she and Austin Forsyth planned to read the book, but that was it. Since the release, she has been happy to share the moments she is spending with her family, likely something pleasing to Jim Bob Duggar.

After all, he threatened to disinherit any children who spoke out about him or Michelle. None of the siblings, except Jinger Duggar and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, voluntarily spoke out about the book without being asked.

Joy-Anna seems content to be in her dad’s good graces.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.