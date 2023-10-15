Jinger Duggar is a Swiftie and breaking all the rules

Jinger Duggar is a Swiftie — who would have thought?

She and a few of her friends got together to see Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie.

Theaters nationwide have been filled with Swifties dancing and singing in the theater as they watch Taylor’s entire performance during her tour stop at So-Fi Stadium.

The Counting On star was taught singing and dancing was not allowed. She and her siblings grew up learning to play instruments, but mainstream music was forbidden.

While there aren’t any videos from inside the auditorium, Jinger reshared a group shot with the friends she attended the event with.

Jinger wasn’t dressed up for the event. She kept things casual, wearing a sweater, a jacket, and white pants.

Jinger Duggar saw the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie. Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

Jinger Duggar continues to break free from the IBLP teachings

Jinger Duggar has been open about how she had to work through all of the teachings she grew up believing.

She and her family were part of the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP), and their rules are incredibly extreme. Jinger wrote a book about how she had to unlearn behaviors and figure out what was suitable for her and what best followed the words of the Bible.

The Counting On star wouldn’t call the IBLP a cult, but her big sister, Jill Duggar, did.

Dancing and singing were heavily discouraged, and Jinger recalled in her book a moment when she was with friends in a car, and there was music playing on the radio. She was so anxious because she was worried God would punish those in the car. Her anxiety-ridden teenage years were tough.

Jinger Duggar was the first rule-breaker

Jinger Duggar was the first Duggar daughter to defy the rules of Jim Bob Duggar after moving on to her married life.

She was the first to wear pants — and then jeans. Jinger started the trend, and now several older Duggar sisters and sisters-in-law wear pants. Interestingly, Jana Duggar has dabbled in wearing pants and still lives under Jim Bob’s roof at the Duggar compound.

From there, she completely changed her wardrobe, even spending $300 on that infamous blazer bought during her and Jana’s shopping trip on Rodeo Drive.

Dying her hair, listening to mainstream music, watching television, and more have all been added to what she has done since marrying Jeremy Vuolo in 2016.

Now, we can add Swiftie to the list.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.