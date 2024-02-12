Joy-Anna Duggar can’t figure out how to bottle-feed a lamb

Joy-Anna Duggar updated followers on her busy week.

The Counting On star had her siblings and mom, Michelle Duggar, over for dinner one night.

The younger Duggar sisters seem to be into farm animals, as Jennifer Duggar brought her recently purchased lamb for the visit.

Joy-Anna held the little lamb as she talked to the camera, showing off the new purchase for her sister. As they discussed the lamb, it was revealed that Jenny takes care of several others at the Duggar compound.

She showed off the little white lamb – diaper and all. It was being held in a blanket as everyone got a look at the little animal.

It’s estimated that the lamb weighed about three pounds as Joy-Anna was talking to her sisters about it.

Joy-Anna Duggar can’t figure out bottle-feeding

As the video continued, Joy-Anna Duggar attempted to simultaneously vlog and feed the lamb.

She eventually handed off the phone to Josie Duggar, who tried to coach her big sister on how to feed the lamb the bottle.

It was awkward as it appeared Joy-Anna was struggling to understand how to get it to eat and a position to feed it comfortably.

They eventually gave up, putting the lamb on the floor for Evelyn and Gideon to see and play with. It was an adorable moment, showing the care Joy-Anna’s oldest two children have for animals.

Joy-Anna Duggar spends time with Austin Forsyth clearing land

After the whirlwind visit with her younger siblings and mom, Joy-Anna Duggar could spend some time with her husband, Austin Forsyth, without the kids.

His mom picked up Evelyn and Gideon, and Joy-Anna dropped Gunnar off with a friend.

The couple often spends time together working, but she typically has the kids at the job site, too, which can hinder her progress in helping him. Joy-Anna and Austin made good progress clearing some trees and brush off the land.

Austin and Joy-Anna have been spending quite a bit of time together lately. They have their weekly dance class, which Joy-Anna shared in her previous vlog. John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett are also taking classes with them.

Despite spending time together, Austin appears to be on call a lot. A recent selfie share showed Joy-Anna smiling with her husband, who was on the phone when the photo was snapped.

They are one of only a few Duggar couples who continue to update followers years after their long-running reality TV show ended.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.