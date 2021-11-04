Joy-Anna Duggar called ‘inspiring’ and ‘amazing mom’ after new photo

Joy-Anna Duggar is looking good as she celebrates being a mom. Pic credit: TLC

Joy-Anna Duggar is getting a lot of positive feedback on a recent photo she shared on social media.

She enjoys spending time with her children, Gideon and Evelyn, including enjoying the fall and everything it has to offer.

The reality TV personality excels at being a mom, and Joy-Anna shares plenty of adventures with her little ones and shares them with her followers.

Joy-Anna Duggar called ‘inspiring’ and ‘amazing mom’

Over on Instagram, Joy-Anna Duggar shared a sweet photo of herself and her children. She was dressed up, which also caught the eye of some followers.

She profoundly wrote, “G R A T I T U D E. It turns what we have into enough.🍂 It’s hard to believe that I only have 15 more Autumn seasons with Gideon and 17 with Evelyn before they’re grown.🤯 It puts things into perspective and helps me cherish the good and the hard days I have with them.🧡”

Jessa Duggar showed up to gas up her sister, writing, “You’re an amazing mom, Joy! 💞”

Carlin Bates also chimed in, saying, “Why are y’all so cute 😍😍 Love your outlook on life….so inspiring! 🥰”

Pic credit: @joy4site/Instagram

What are Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth up to after Counting On?

Without Counting On returning, Joy-Anna Duggar has been good about keeping viewers updated on what is happening in her life. She frequently updates social media, including the good and bad moments.

Recently, she and Austin Forsyth spent some time together without the kids when they attended Nathan Bates’ wedding. They flew to Pennslyvania and only stayed long enough to see a few things and be present for the ceremony. Joy-Anna documented a lot of it on social media through her Instagram stories.

The couple has been working on renovating an RV, which has been documented on social media. Joy-Anna and Austin are both very handy and often work on projects together. They have spent a lot of time working together since they tied the knot, and their kids get in on the fun when the project allows it.

As time passes, Joy-Anna Duggar has really grown up. She has been through a lot the last few years, but marrying Austin Forsyth has been one of the most exciting things, and watching their family grow on Counting On has been one of the highlights.