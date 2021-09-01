Gwen Dufren revealed the state of her home following Hurricane Ida in New Orleans. Pic credit: TLC/YouTube.

90 Day Fiancé couple Jovi and Yara confirmed they are safe in Dallas after evacuating their New Orleans home to escape Hurricane Ida.

Concern quickly shifted to Jovi’s mom and fan-favorite, Gwen, who gave fans an update on her home, which was in the path of the destructive hurricane.

Gwen Eymard keeps 90 Day Fiance fans updated on Hurricane Ida

On Instagram, Gwen revealed that her home is directly in the path of Hurricane Ida. In the photo caption that shows a weather report, she added: “Look at the second pic. The blue dot is where we live [worried face emoji].”

Gwen gave her supporters and concerned 90 Day Fiance viewers an update from her hotel room via her Instagram stories. And while that message has since expired, it can be seen here.

She recorded the video from her hotel room, revealing that she is safe. However, she expressed deep concern about whether her home will survive the hurricane.

“I don’t know what tomorrow is going to hold for us…I don’t know if we are going to have a house. It’s materialistic, but it’s scary to think that everything you worked for is going to be gone,” Gwen said in the video before adding, “Maybe it won’t. I am going to try and be positive.”

Gwen thanked her fans for their best wishes and prayers.

Gwen reveals her home survived the hurricane

It appears that Gwen’s home survived the destruction of Hurricane Ida that swept through New Orleans.

Jovi’s mom shared a photo of her home that was sent to her and it shows heavy flooding with her house is still standing.

A second photo showed an aerial view of the home surrounded by debris. Again, Gwen revealed the good news as well as her intention to return home.

“We just got an aerial view of our home,” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram photo, adding, “It’s still standing!! Trying to make it back.”

It is unclear whether the inside of their home has been damaged; however, Jovi’s mom will likely post an update, keeping concerned supporters up-to-date.

Gwen has become a 90 Day Fiance fan-favorite

Gwen appeared in the recent season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After with couple Jovi and Yara. She earned the praise of viewers for being the voice of reason for relationship advice and a doting grandmother.

Gwen and Yara had a rocky start to their relationship after they met for the first time in Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance.

However, Jovi’s mom has become close to her daughter-in-law and scolded her son for taking Yara to a strip club and questioned whether he was ready to be a father.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After is currently on hiatus.