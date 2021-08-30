Yara claps back at troll who slammed her for shopping after leaving New Orleans amid the hurricane

Yara Zaya claps back at Instagram user. Pic credit:@yarazaya/YouTube

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Yara Zaya just clapped back at a social media troll who questioned her spending habits –after she posted about her latest shopping trip. The reality TV personality along with husband Jovi Dufren and their baby girl Mylah packed up and left New Orleans to avoid Hurricane Ida.

The couple decided to stay in Dallas until the hurricane passes and while there Yara is taking advantage of the stores and doing a bit of shopping. However, when one social media user questioned Yara for spending her coins, the young mom clapped back.

Yara claps back at social media troll

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is enjoying her time in Dallas while doing what she loves most, shopping. But it seems a few social media users had a problem with that.

After Yara posted a video to her Instagram story complaining about the long line at the Louis Vuitton store, she got some rude messages.

“Why are you spending money on this when you could lose your home?” wrote one Instagram user. “There are people’s lives being destroyed by the hurricane maybe you should donate money.”

Yara reposted the message and noted that she’s been getting “so many messages like this.”

Yara also responded to the message and wrote. “I do donate money and I work hard and can buy whatever I want.”

Yara and Jovi evacuated New Orleans

While Yara is busy shopping, Jovi is very much focused on what’s going on back in New Orleans and he has been posting photos of Hurricane Ida.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star posted an update on Instagram after they left for Dallas.

“To everyone who has reached out. Thank you so much. This is one of the worst storms to come through Louisiana, having a direct hit on my hometown,” wrote Jovi. “Please keep my family and friends, and the whole state of Louisiana in your prayers as we weather this storm. We have safely evacuated to Dallas, and we are out of harm’s way.”

Jovi’s Instagram Story section is filled with images and videos showing the damage that the hurricane has caused. And the TLC star wants to help in the relief efforts.

“Looking to organize a relief effort or participate in one to do anything I can to help the state of Louisiana after this devastating storm,” wrote Jovi– who later shared another post asking his followers to donate to one of the organizations helping in the relief efforts.

Jovi tagged the organization in his post and wrote, “Anyone who can help please donate. These guys are…putting forth a lot of effort to rescue and assist the people who were affected by the storm.”



Was it in bad taste for Yara to post about shopping given what’s happening back in Louisiana?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.