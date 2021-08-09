90 Day Fiance fans love Gwen Dufren for being the voice of reason

Viewers love the unbiased advice Gwen gives to Jovi and Yara on Happily Ever After. Pic credit: TLC

Gwen is beloved by most 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? fans for her unbiased opinions, how she is unafraid to share those opinions with Jovi and Yara, and for her supportive role as a grandmother and mother-in-law.

On the latest episode of Happily Ever After?, Gwen told it like it is to Jovi after he and Yara had a big blowout fight when he took her to the strip club.

Gwen questioned the judgment of both of them and also knew when to take a step back and give them their space. She had to play babysitter and counselor on the last episode and fans took note of her enormous role and many posted their appreciation.

Gwen Dufren received a lot of praise from fans who love her on Happily Ever After

After Gwen got at Jovi for his poor decision making, she told him to look at the bigger picture and work on his outlook and attitude, which is exactly what he needed to hear.

Gwen has also told Yara the things she needs to work on, but has been there to support both of them regardless.

A Reddit thread was started praising Gwen for her position. The subject read, “Mother Gwen was disappointed at Jovi for bringing Yara to the strip club, she said he’s being selfish and rude. She’s realizing that Jovi wasn’t ready to have a baby, and it makes her sad. I love that she’s the voice of reason in this relationship, I loved it when she told Jovi to grow up.”

The thread got almost 2,000 upvotes and over 300 comments.

Happily Ever After? fans love Gwen for her motherly and critical role. Pic credit: u/greengoddess831/Reddit

Fans on Instagram even went so far as to suggest ditching Yara and Jovi as main characters, giving Gwen her own spinoff.

They said, “We already know Gwen is nice, but I didn’t ever imagine that she would just get nicer with each episode. I want her to have her own show and have all the others just stop by once in a while. She can do anything, cooking, advice, shopping….I’m there for it.”

Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya will have to overcome a lot to make their relationship work

Jovi and Yara may not have been ready to jump into marriage and children, as evidenced by their problematic arguments and miscommunication.

They are on different pages so much, that Yara is even considering taking Mylah with her back to Ukraine and breaking up with Jovi if they can’t figure it out.

More intricacies of their relationship will be revealed at the Happily Ever After? Tell All which viewers are heavily anticipating.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.