Jovi Dufren shares appreciation post for Yara Zaya and baby Mylah for International Women’s Day

Jovi Dufren expressed his appreciation for Yara Zaya and their daughter Mylah in a post for International Women’s Day. Pic credit: TLC

Jovi Dufren made a heartwarming declaration to his 90 Day Fiance wife Yara Zaya, and their daughter Mylah for International Women’s Day.

The Instagram post touched on Jovi’s happiness and appreciation for his little family and how he couldn’t imagine doing life without them.

Jovi’s post comes as a much-needed emotional break for both he and Yara, who have been exhaustively keeping up with the war in Yara’s home country of Ukraine.

Jovi and Yara got married on Valentine’s Day of 2020 during Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance, and viewers watched as the couple got pregnant within weeks of Yara’s arrival.

90 Day viewers then followed them on the Happily Ever After? spinoff where their new life as parents was documented. Since then, Yara has made an appearance on 90 Day Bares All, and the couple will be featured in Season 3 of 90 Day Diaries.

Jovi Dufren shares International Women’s Day appreciation post about Yara Zaya and baby Mylah

To celebrate International Women’s Day, Jovi posted an adorable picture of Yara looking down at Mylah as she held her on her hip. The pair posed in front of the woods, and both had smiles on their faces.

In the caption, Jovi wrote, “Happy International Woman’s Day to my beautiful girls. Thanks for bringing so much happiness into my life, couldn’t imagine doing this without y’all. I am so happy to have such an amazing mother for my child.”

Jovi maintained his stance on the war in Ukraine as well by hashtagging his support for his wife’s country.

Yara Zaya has been updating 90 Day Fiance fans with her take on the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Aside from keeping 90 Day Fiance fans up to date on the circumstances and wellbeing of her friends and family back in her home country of Ukraine, Yara has been vocal about her pro-Ukrainian stance.

Yara recently went on Fox News and talked about what this war means to Ukrainians and how she has been dealing with it from America.

Jovi has been busy posting tons of news articles and links to charitable organizations through his Instagram stories, while Yara has been posting pro-Ukrainian messages.

Yara even went so far as to say that she would like to go to Ukraine and personally fight for the freedom of her homeland.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.