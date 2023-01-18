Jovi Dufren reveals the real reason he would not consider moving to Europe

Jovi Dufren answered a question about the potential for a big move. Pic credit: TLC

During this season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers watched Jovi Dufren and his Ukrainian wife, Yara Zaya, struggle over going to Europe and then have issues with each other once they were there.

Yara’s intention was to go to Europe to see her mom and friends and help her fellow Ukrainians in Ukraine. Instead of waiting for Jovi to get home from work to go as a family, she wanted to take her and Jovi’s daughter Mylah to Europe without Jovi.

After a lot of ugly back-and-forth discussions with their friends and family involved, they went all together as a family.

The issue they faced once they got to the Czech Republic and Germany was Yara’s desire to stay in Europe, which she felt connected to.

Jovi hated the idea and wanted Yara to come back to America and live the life they had built there.

Now, Jovi has been asked by a 90 Day viewer if his feelings about moving to Europe have changed.

Jovi Dufren answers whether he is down to move to Europe like Yara Zaya wants

During an Instagram Q&A with 90 Day fans, Jovi fielded a question that asked him if he would move to Germany.

Jovi had a clear answer as he said, “Negative. So many people continue asking why I won’t move to Europe. It’s quite simple, I have an established life/job in the US and for now that’s unreasonable.”

It looks like the door might not be totally shut in the future, but at least for now, Yara will have to be okay with staying in the US with Jovi and their daughter.

Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya might move to Florida

It’s no secret that Yara has always hated New Orleans and Jovi’s home state of Louisiana in general.

That said, Jovi has long been teasing fans on social media about a move and has narrowed it down to Florida or Texas in his reveals.

Based on the trailer for the fourth and final part of the Season 7 of Happily Ever After? Tell All, Jovi will say that he wants to move to Florida and that that is the most reasonable place. He did say he would rather stay in Louisana, though.

A twist came when Liz Woods told Jovi that he would be losing his only help and support with respect to his involved mother, Gwen Maynard, if they moved. Gwen was then shown virtually and said she and her husband had just bought property to build a house closer to Jovi and Yara.

90 Day preview viewers did not get to hear Yara’s point of view on a potential move but will most likely hear her side of things too.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.