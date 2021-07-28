Josh Duggar’s team demands to see evidence, slams ‘credibility’ of investigators

Josh Duggar’s attorneys are waiting on evidence they claim they are entitled to see. Pic credit: TLC

Josh Duggar and his attorneys are attempting to get evidence in the child pornography case he is currently fighting.

The 19 Kids and Counting star and his counsel are alleging that the government is withholding information.

According to The Sun, Josh’s team has been attempting to get the evidence, but the government has “refused” to produce it for the defense.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

His team said Josh is “legally and constitutionally entitled to” have access to any alleged evidence against him.

They went on to say, “Government has responded to these discovery requests in a way that strongly suggests the discovery exists, but the prosecution simply refuses to turn it over.”

What Josh Duggar is saying about the ‘credibility’ of the investigators

On top of the push for the evidence and discovery, Josh Duggar and his team are also questioning the credibility of the police and a special agent who worked on the case.

Special Agent Faulkner was the law enforcement officer who spoke at Josh’s detention hearing as the judge weighed whether to let him out on bail following his arrest in April.

Josh’s team claims Special Agent Faulkner omitted the “alleged investigative activities of two other law enforcement agencies” while he was testifying under oath.

Ultimately, Josh was granted bail and went to live under the guardianship of Lacount and Maria Reber. He has to wear a court-monitored device. There is a slew of restrictions, but Josh is allowed unlimited contact with his pregnant wife, Anna Duggar, and their six children.

What is next for Josh Duggar’s trial?

Initially, the trial for the two child pornography charges Josh Duggar faces was set to begin earlier this month. That was postponed after he requested a delay through February 2022.

That was not granted, but the judge did give Josh and his team a break, and the trial is now set to begin on November 30, 2021.

Josh Duggar has pleaded not guilty to both receiving and possessing child pornography.

There was speculation Josh asked for the trial delay so he can be there when his seventh child is born. He and Anna Duggar are welcoming another girl this fall. They have not disclosed the due date, but it is likely sometime in late September or early October.

While waiting on the trial, Josh Duggar remains at the Reber home and has to comply with all of the stipulations laid out at his bond hearing in May.