Josh Duggar’s first girlfriend, Kaeleigh Holt, speaks out about relationship with disgraced reality TV star

Josh Duggar’s ex spoke out. Pic credit: TLC

Josh Duggar had a formal girlfriend before he married Anna Duggar.

While he was a teenager, he was in a relationship with Kaeleigh Holt. She is the daughter of Jim and Bobye Holt, the two long-time Duggar family friends.

Bobye testified at Josh Duggar’s pretrial hearing and again during his trial. She revealed horrendous things she was privy to because of conversations with Josh and his parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. She and Jim were told about the molestation of his sisters and a family friend, which is why his relationship with Kaeleigh was abolished.

What did Kaeleigh Holt say about Josh Duggar?

On her Instagram story, Kaeleigh Holt talked about her new influx of followers and the reason behind it.

Kaeleigh has not talked publicly about her relationship with Josh Duggar. It’s a part of her life in the past and something she doesn’t like to discuss. She is married with children now, and what happened when she was a teen does not define who she is now.

The videos have since been deleted, but The Ashley was able to catch much of what she said.

Kaeleigh told her new followers, “I try to keep parts of my past more private and just talk about my life now. But I feel like what’s been happening in the last week or so has kind of forced me to say things and talk about it. Many of you who are on here know that my family grew up with the Duggars, and we were inseparable at one point.”

The Holts and the Duggars were incredibly close. Jim Holt and Jim Bob Duggar grew up together, with their friendship beginning in grade school. In the earlier years of reality TV for the Duggars, the Holts did appear briefly. Once the relationship between Josh and Kaeleigh ended, the friendship between the families took a hit as well.

She went on to tell her Instagram followers that she knew why her mom had to reveal her relationship with Josh while testifying, but she just didn’t want to broadcast it everywhere.

Moving forward, it looks like she will keep her life more private despite the interest in her because of Josh Duggar and his recent trial.

Where is Josh Duggar now?

Following the guilty verdict he received on December 9, Josh Duggar is in custody at Washington County Detention Center. He will remain there until his sentencing, which is expected to happen in April 2022.

Josh is in solitary confinement for his own safety and faces up to 40 years in prison and up to $500,000 in fines when he is sentenced.