Jonny Fairplay arrested: Survivor star accused of stealing from grandma

It appears that Jonny Fairplay isn’t done taking advantage of his grandma.

The Survivor villain, who once faked the death of his grandmother during a season of the show, has now been accused of stealing from her.

It certainly continues the argument that Jonny was a true villain and not just someone playing it for the show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jonny Fairplay appeared on Survivor: Pearl Islands and Survivor: Micronesia, finishing in third place the first time around and then going home first when he reappeared.

After getting voted out on Pearl Islands, Jonny was one of the voters who went with Sandra Diaz-Twine to win the $1 million prize.

Jonny accused of stealing by his grandma

A shocking — or maybe not too shocking for some fans — report just came out from TMZ that states Jonny Fairplay was arrested for larceny.

According to the report, Jon Dalton (his real name) and his mother, Patsy Hall, were arrested for larceny in his hometown of Danville, Virginia.

Read More Who wins Survivor Season 40? Host Jeff Probst predicts winner

‘Survivor’ Villain Jonny Fairplay Arrested for Larceny https://t.co/Ppg3AwxrDz — TMZ (@TMZ) December 22, 2020

Mugshots have already surfaced online, with each of them appearing to smirk in the photos.

The arrest warrant accuses Jon and his mom of stealing furniture and a necklace from his grandmother, Jean Cook. Yes, that is the same woman that Jonny pretended was dead to get sympathy on Survivor.

The list of items that they are accused of stealing includes bar stools, a leather chair, an end table, and a silver necklace with a value of $5,000.

This is considered to be an evolving story, so we could be hearing more about the involvement Jonny Fairplay had in this or we might start hearing his side of the story.

For now, enjoy a video showcasing Jonny trying to fool members of the Survivor cast with the ruse about his grandmother.

More Survivor news

It’s been a rough year for fans of Survivor after CBS had to take it off the schedule. Problems with filming during the coronavirus pandemic have been particularly difficult on the reality competition show.

Recently, we have heard rumors about the show possibly shifting locations in order to get Survivor 41 filmed. Most of the recent seasons have been filmed in Fiji, which is why the locations may have started to look familiar to television viewers.

Host and producer Jeff Probst has tried to keep fans of the show updated on when the next Survivor season will be filmed, but continuous delays have been a problem for the show and the network. Hopefully, very soon we will get an update on Survivor 41 that includes when CBS might air it on TV.

Survivor is currently on hiatus at CBS.