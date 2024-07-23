Jon Walters explains recent weight loss, says he’s ‘dead inside’ following split from Rachel Bear

90 Day Fiance alum Jon Walters is going through a pretty rough patch.

As Monsters and Critics reported, the former TLC star recently dropped nearly 30 pounds.

Although Jon looks better than ever, he’s not feeling so great.

On Facebook, Jon opened up to some of his followers in the comments section of his recent weight-loss post.

Many of Jon’s fans were thrilled and congratulated him on his hard work at the gym, allowing him to shed 24 pounds.

Despite the praise, however, Jon admitted that he’s suffering emotionally.

One of Jon’s followers commented on the before-and-after photos, telling the Weston-super-Mare, United Kingdom native that he should be proud of himself and give himself some grace.

In response, Jon revealed that he’s been suffering emotionally since his split from Rachel Bear.

Jon Walters admits he’s feeling ‘dead inside’ following his breakup with Rachel Bear

“I feel like I’m dead inside and I f***ing hate myself and whole existence,” Jon wrote in a Facebook post..

Jon was recently diagnosed with COVID-19, which he admits hasn’t helped matters.

Jon said he has “no expectation to finish the day and every time I do I hope I don’t wake up the next day.”

Jon broke down again when a supporter offered him advice and brought up his estranged wife, Rachel.

Jon revealed his true feelings by writing, “Yeah about that – she broke up with me and I’m dead inside.”

Rachel pulled the plug on her and Jon’s relationship after 7-1/2 years

As Monsters and Critics reported, Jon and Rachel decided to call it quits earlier this year.

Jon was never granted a visa to enter the United States, making his and Rachel’s long-distance marriage nearly impossible.

Jon called the breakup “hopeless,” while Rachel admitted that deciding to part ways “absolutely pained” her.

Rachel admitted that long-distance relationships are “brutal.” After seven years of fighting hard, they decided to end things.

Rachel explains why she called it quits, and Jon responds with a song

Rachel clarified things in an Instagram Reel dated July 9, noting that she was the one who decided to pull the plug on their relationship, calling it a “separation.”

“This choice was something that I’ve wrestled with for a very long time,” Rachel admitted.

Rachel cited financial strains, the emotional toll of being thousands of miles apart, and Jon’s repeated visa denials as major roadblocks in their marriage.

To put things in perspective, Rachel explained that in the last four years, she and Jon had only spent 13 days together.

The couple began arguing more, which deteriorated their marriage further, and eventually, their values and life goals were “no longer aligned.”

As Rachel said, “Love is a powerful emotion, but it’s not always enough to sustain a relationship.”

The same day, Jon responded to Rachel’s explanation video with an Instagram video of his own.

In the recording, Jon covered the song It Must Have Been Love by Roxette.

In the caption, he wrote, “Rachel just posted an explanation video to our break up, you should check it out. I’m far less elegant with words and I couldn’t articulate how I’m thinking or feeling if I tried, so I will end this chapter with a song.”

