JoJo Fletcher teases major Bachelorette shake-up ahead of dramatic episode

JoJo Fletcher may not have been involved in the Bachelorette world for a couple of years now, but this summer, she stepped in as a guest host for Chris Harrison.

Chris wanted to make sure that his son got to college in Texas safely, so he stepped outside of the Bachelorette bubble for a few days.

JoJo stepped in to host the show and she has previously teased that drama goes down during her time as host.

While we don’t know when her episodes of The Bachelorette will air, JoJo is speaking out about the drama that fans can expect to see on tonight’s episode of the show.

JoJo Fletcher teases shake-up on The Bachelorette

JoJo reveals that she didn’t know what was going on when she first set foot on set.

Like the rest of the world, she knew that Clare Crawley had been announced as The Bachelorette and that they would be filming on a closed set in La Quinta, California.

“I want to give you guys something good. I will tell you this. When I got the call, I didn’t know what was going on. I had no clue. I was seeing the rumors you guys were seeing and when I got there, I got the rundown and it was nothing like I was seeing,” JoJo told US Weekly about getting the call to come host the show.

And she revealed that when she stepped onto the set, she had no idea what was about to hit her.

“There were a lot of other things happening, a lot of rumors that were not true. It’s unlike any other season for a number of reasons. Obviously, the circumstances, obviously there’s a shake-up,” she explained.

“What that shake-up is and how it plays out and what actually goes down, I think people will be very excited to watch and see,” she added.

Of course, we do know that tonight’s episode will be a big one. It’s the last episode before the Presidential Election, but it’s also getting close to the end for Clare.

As spoilers have revealed throughout the summer, Clare shut down production on the Bachelorette because she had such a strong connection with Dale Moss. When the two met, Clare told Chris Harrison that she believed she had met her future husband.

JoJo Fletcher has watched this season of The Bachelorette

Even though JoJo hosted the show for a couple of days as Chris had left the set, she has been watching the show like everyone else to see what led up to Clare shutting down production.

During last week’s episode, fans slammed Clare for her narcissistic behavior, as she slammed the guys for not jumping at the chance to hang out with her. JoJo has revealed that she thought Clare’s behavior was cringe-worthy as she watched the episode.

But things may not be as they seem.

Yesterday, we reported that Clare felt set up by production as she liked a series of tweets from fans that outlined how everything looked from the outside. The truth has yet to be revealed.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.