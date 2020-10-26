Clare Crawley seems to hint that she feels set up by Bachelorette production and was forced to quit

The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley is currently two episodes into her journey as the lead for this 2020 season of The Bachelorette.

Clare knows what she wants, and the moment she saw Dale Moss come out of the limousine, she told Chris Harrison that she felt she had just met her future husband.

Even though Clare says she has strong connections with a couple of the guys, it’s no secret that Dale is winning her over.

While production would love to show a story where Clare shuts down the entire production set because of Dale, it appears she’s sharing a different story online with her likes.

Her behavior seems to go in line with what Reality Steve was reporting previously.

Clare Crawley’s Twitter activity hints that she feels set up by production

The Bachelor fan account @bachelornation.scoop summarized the entire thing.

The account shared a couple of screenshots from Reality Steve that outlined how production may have known Clare and Dale had a strong connection before meeting on the show.

Tayshia Adams was in quarantine when Clare was filming, so Clare could leave the show, and Tayshia could take over.

Reality Steve points out Clare didn’t know production had Tayshia waiting, and neither did the guys. It looks like production already knew Dale and Clare would be together by the end and realized this wouldn’t be an ordinary season.

And yet, Reality Steve guesses they spun production, so it made it look like Clare was the one who was leaving the show — not production pushing her out to feature Tayshia instead.

So, what does Clare have to say about all of this? @bachelornation.scoop grabbed some screenshots of a few tweets that Clare has liked.

In these tweets, a user name “ugh” with the handle @spcyramnyum argues that the whole season has seemed off.

Another user named Marietou Sangare with the handle @SangareMarietou also argues that production made Clare look a certain type of way.

Marietou explains that producers know what they are doing and that Clare probably didn’t quit the show as it was originally shared in the media.

She argues that as soon as production learned of Clare and Dale’s connection, they decided to wrap up her season.

“I really think they are giving her a bad edit,” Marietou continued, adding, “I think they were trying to force her out on some real. It was reported that she quit 12 days after filming, and she locked herself in her room and wouldn’t come out, which was hard to believe considering how bad she wanted it.”

Keep in mind, Clare has liked all of these tweets, seemingly agreeing that production shut down her season because of her connection with Dale and edited her out to be something she isn’t.

Clare Crawley hasn’t revealed whether she talked to Dale Moss before the show

Of course, because of her Bachelorette contract, Clare can’t say anything about what was going on behind the scenes. Fans can see some parts of it on the show, but it’s questionable whether production would actually show everything.

After what they have seen on the show, fans don’t believe that Clare and Dale didn’t talk before the show. During the first episode, Clare thanked Blake Moynes for reaching out to her to check on her after her mom fell and broke her nose.

While she said that none of the guys reached out after she shared the post, she didn’t specify that she hadn’t talked to Dale during this time.

It was back in August that we reported that sexting theories were starting to surface, as fans didn’t believe how Clare would shut down production after 12 days over a man she had just met.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.