John Mayer takes a shot at Lisa Barlow while honoring Andy Cohen at the Hollywood Walk of Fame

John Mayer took a shot at Lisa Barlow while honoring Andy Cohen at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony the other day.

Andy was surrounded by loved ones when he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His parents, Evelyn and Lou Cohen, his sister, Emily Rosenfeld, and his son, Ben, were all there to witness the milestone moment. A few of Andy’s close friends were also in attendance, as were some Real Housewives stars.

Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills gave an entertaining speech about their boss. However, it was John’s speech and his reference to drama from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City that has social media buzzing.

Andy and the Grammy winner have been good friends for years. John has made several appearances on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

In his speech, John described the kind of friend Andy was to him by using an RHOSLC comparison.

“There are times in life where you just need a friend you can count on,” John expressed. “For example, when Homeland Security shows up to the Beauty Lab and Laser parking lot and your friend’s life is suddenly in shambles, will you be a Heather Gay or a Lisa Barlow?”

The comment got a laugh from the crowd and had Andy grinning beside him. John then revealed which friend Andy was, a Lisa or a Heather.

“Andy is forever a Heather Gay,” John stated, to which Andy screamed in the background, “Yes!”

What else did John say about Andy?

John did more than just shade Lisa in his speech. The singer called Andy an “icon” and “a rule-breaker.” John brought up the impact Andy’s advocacy work has had on the LGBTQ+ movement because he’s a gay man in a high-profile media job.

“Because of Andy, everyone in America has at least one gay friend. He is softening hearts and opening minds all while giving the world these things to enjoy,” John said.

The singer also used the moment to let Andy know exactly what their friendship meant to him while keeping the tone of his speech light.

“He’s a Madonna stan and a Deadhead. He’s an A-lister who parties like a B-lister, with the free spirit of a C-lister. I love Andy more than I can tell you. He’s a brilliant human being, a hilarious cohort, a loving son and brother, and more recently, he’s become a proud, engaged, and deeply devoted father,” John gushed.

There was no shortage of love and appreciation for Andy Cohen when he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

John Mayer’s speech had a lot of wonderful things to say about Andy. The speech included John dissing Lisa Barlow, giving The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans a chuckle.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs on Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.