RHOSLC spoilers: Lisa Barlow says Jen Shah is living a ‘double life’ following her shocking arrest

Lisa Barlow turns her back on Jen Shah. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City delivered quite the show during the past two episodes and the women are still reeling from Jen Shah’s arrest. Some of the women are now turning on their Jen while trying to piece together information about her arrest.

The women are still on their cast trip — which was interrupted when the feds showed up searching for Jen and later went to her home with guns drawn.

The Housewives have still not had a chance to speak to their castmate directly but they found out via the tabloids that Jen and her assistant Stuart Smith were both arrested and charged in a telemarketing scheme.

Heather Gay is standing by Jen through thick and thin, but Lisa Barlow is seeing her friend in a new light amid the accusations being made against her.

Lisa Barlow says Jen Shah has been living a double life

In a sneak peek for the upcoming episode, the women were still in shock over Jen Shah’s arrest and the speculation about her life started to run rampant among the group. While Lisa Barlow has been team Jen since last season, this seems to be the final nail in the coffin for their friendship.

Lisa has been defending Jen following backlash from her castmates and from viewers for her erratic behavior last season but in the clip, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star seems to have turned against Jen.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I feel betrayed. I think we all feel betrayed,” commented Lisa. “I feel like she has a double life.”

Lisa wasn’t the only one who quickly turned against Jen after hearing about her arrest. Meredith Marks, Mary Cosby, and Whitney Rose didn’t have her back either.

However Heather Gay made it known that she planned to support Jen one hundred percent.

Heather Gay is standing by Jen Shah

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fan favorite made it clear that she planned to stand by Jen Shah despite the charges against her.

“I will help her, hundred percent help her,” remarked Heather. “She is my friend and for better or worse–whatever that word means–when things like this happen people use it as an excuse to scatter and to absolve themselves of you.”

“I think the only true value of friendship is when you’re down,” added Heather– who admitted in a previous interview that she knew Jen’s business was unsavory.

The other women’s decision to shun Jen also struck newbie Jennie Nguyen the wrong way.

“The situation makes me very uncomfortable. Jen is not here and they’re bashing her without facts,” commented Jennie. ” Maybe I should watch my back.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.