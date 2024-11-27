John Janssen speaks out in latest interview as RHOC fans beg him to ‘Go away’

The Real Housewives of Orange County fans were hoping to see the last of John Janssen when Season 18 wrapped, but they are in for an unpleasant surprise.

Despite his claims about not loving the limelight, Johhny J has been all over the media and TV trying to clear his name.

Viewers want him to “go away,” but Alexis Bellino’s man is not done yet. He recently sat down for another interview, hoping to set the record straight.

Alexis has spent the entire season trying to be John’s mouthpiece, and it didn’t work in their favor.

The duo has arguably become the most hated couple on Bravo, with fans rallying in support of Shannon Beador.

The RHOC star told her castmates that she paid for everything during the first few years of her relationship, a claim he has vehemently denied.

John wants the world to know that he’s not a “broke loser,” despite what people think.

John Janssen is ‘setting the record straight’ in a new interview

Why is John Janssen still doing interviews? To set the record straight, of course. He chose Entertainment Tonight to share his side of the story.

“I don’t think I’m going to change a bunch of minds; I think it’s so cemented in their minds who they think I am,” admitted John. “But I’m doing this for me and for setting the record straight for truth.”

Meanwhile, John responded to the insinuation that he’s a “broke loser” who was living off Shannon during their relationship.

He slammed those claims, noting that he was a successful businessman of multiple companies with a wonderful life.

“I’ve never taken a dime from Shannon and never needed to. It’s a very different story than what people think,” said John.

The OC resident also addressed comments from viewers who have proclaimed that they never want to see him again.

“I know that; I’m fully aware of that,” he responded, noting that he’ll be done once he speaks his truth.

RHOC fans beg John to ‘Go away’

John’s interview was posted on Instagram, and not surprisingly, it garnered a slew of responses from RHOC fans.

“Why is this man giving interviews?” one commenter asked.

“For not wanting to be in the spot light we sure keep seeing him there,” someone else noted.

“Please stop giving this man air time. No one cares!” an Instagram user exclaimed.

Someone wrote, “Go away… far AWAY! Take your lid with you. 👋🏽.”

Another added, “Why does he think ANYONE cares?! Best thing he could’ve done for his reputation is disappear.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.