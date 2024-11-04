Emily Simpson thinks Alexis Bellino ruined her RHOC comeback by being John Janssen’s ‘mouthpiece’

Emily Simpson started The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 in a good place with Alexis Bellino.

While they were never best friends, they knew each other, and despite Alexis’s issues with Shannon, they could be cordial with one another.

However, their friendship fell apart near the end of the season as Emily disagreed with how Alexis and John Janssen were going after Shannon Beador.

Like viewers, Emily felt it was too much and even had a screaming match with Alexis during an event at Jennifer Pedranti’s home.

Now that the season has finished, Emily has reflected on things and opened up about Alexis in a wide-ranging interview with Variety.

The lawyer was asked about Alexis being the “unofficial spokesperson” for John.

Alexis received a lot of heat for continually mentioning her boyfriend’s name on the show and declaring that she wanted to redeem him.

Alexis squandered an excellent opportunity

Viewers didn’t learn much about Alexis during Season 18 because of her dedication to her man, which may hinder her future on the show.

Emily admitted that Alexis continually going to bat for John was “annoying” and “obnoxious.”

“I think she did herself a complete disservice by constantly being his mouthpiece, and constantly bringing up the lawsuit at any possibility she could,” the mother of three said.

“Even when she wasn’t invited to London, her response had to do with the lawsuit and John, not herself,” Emily reasoned. “And I think it was a disaster that she was never her own person. It was just John, John, John, John, John.”

It’s a shame Alexis didn’t break free of the John and Shannon drama. It was crucial to really highlight that she was right for the show at this point in her life.

Now that the season is over, we can confidently say that Alexis had one of the biggest falls from grace in Bravo history, and it’s surprising that she didn’t use the reunion to right some of those wrongs.

Alexis may not be asked back for RHOC Season 19

Andy Cohen previously teased that the reunion is mostly calm until Alexis arrives, and the official reunion trailer shows her getting called out by both Shannon and Emily.

Emily has an astoundingly witty read for Alexis, saying that “every trash can needs a lid, and John Janssen found his.”

Of course, the reunion footage also showcases Alexis firing back at Emily, so we think it’s fair to say that they leave the season-ending event on the outs.

The good news for Emily is that she came out of the season smelling of roses, so she’s likely guaranteed a contract for Season 19.

Alexis faces a tougher road to get a callback because she didn’t have much of an impact, and Shannon has already indicated she wouldn’t return if her nemesis receives a callback.

Casting decisions for Season 19 will probably not be made official for months because filming will probably not begin until early next year.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.