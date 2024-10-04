John Janssen returns to RHOC and claims Shannon Beador has ‘an interesting relationship with the truth’

It was only a matter of time before John Janssen pulled up a seat to answer questions for a Real Housewives of Orange County confessional.

But we have to admit, the timing of this one was impeccable because Alexis and him have been so adamant that he doesn’t want to be on-screen.

Thursday’s new episode of the long-running reality hit found producers giving John a platform to air his side of events as the legal drama with Shannon Beador intensifies.

John pointed out off the bat that he “didn’t want to take legal action” but felt that his “hands were tied” because he was “days away from crossing the statute of limitations on being able to do anything legally.”

The producer asking the questions wanted confirmation that Shannon was under the impression that the money he gave her was a loan.

“She one hundred percent knows these are loans,” he responded.

“I have proof of that,” John affirmed, claiming that Shannon sent him an email in which she admitted as much.

“Comments about these being gifts are patently false, and Shannon has an interesting relationship with the truth,” he concluded with Alexis by his side.

John Janssen hints Shannon is a liar

John’s presence on screen is a significant shift because Alexis had previously claimed her fiance wouldn’t get any camera time, despite a midseason trailer teasing Shannon storming out of a cast event after he showed up.

If we’re reading between the lines here, producers wanted John on the show to balance out the drama, which must be difficult when you consider how viewers have firmly been on Shannon’s side the entire season.

John’s participation in a scene to get his point across seems like a last-ditch effort to reason with fans.

Unfortunately, it seems like the damage is already done because Alexis has been bringing information about Shannon to the show this season, such as video footage of the night of her rival’s arrest.

Alexis hasn’t done herself any favors

Alexis claimed that Shannon almost knocked down John’s daughter, which is a damaging allegation that sent Shannon into a tailspin when she got wind of it during a cast trip.

There’s no telling where this drama will end, but there may not be a resolution if Alexis elects to bail on the reunion, assuming she even makes the cut for an appearance.

Friends of the housewives typically make appearances at the reunions, so we’re inclined to believe that Alexis will be asked, but she may choose to cut and run if she has no plans to return to the show next season.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.