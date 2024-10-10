John Fuda claims he and Rachel Fuda would walk from RHONJ if cast remains a ‘toxic circle’

If Rachel Fuda is fortunate enough to be asked back for The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 15, she’d have some caveats before signing on the dotted line to appear on-camera again.

Rachel is coming off her second season on the show, and in the grand scheme of things, there’s a moderate chance she’ll be asked back for another stab at the Bravo hit.

Rachel hasn’t been as immersed in the toxic drama as her co-stars and has tried to stop the friction. As a result, production could consider her an asset to the show.

We already know that Bravo and producers are gearing up to refresh the show with some new faces to veer away from the heavy drama that has plagued recent seasons.

As RHONJ’s future remains uncertain, John has opened up about his time on the show and whether there’s much incentive to stay for another season.

He chatted with fellow Bravo husbands, Eddie Judge and Edwin Arroyave, on their podcast The Eds, which went live earlier this week.

John Fuda uses a Joe Gorga analogy

John used Joe Gorga’s analogy to convey his and Rachel’s commitment to the show.

“When you’re already pregnant, you’re already pregnant, right? So we’re pregnant for the most part,” he shared with a laugh at their involvement.

“My thing is, we’re already in the water this deep, right? I’m not saying we should get out, but we’d have to feel it out and see what the rest of the circle looks like,” he admitted.

“And if you feel like you’re going to be in another toxic circle, then at some point, you got to walk away.”

John and Rachel had several bust-ups with RHONJ OG Teresa Giudice and her husband, Louie Ruelas, throughout Season 14, which caused a lot of drama on and off-screen.

John and Teresa exchanged insults as the series filmed, so it seems John is alluding to getting out if the drama gets too much.

“You’re not going to do something where it continues to affect you in your career and stuff like that if it’s toxic,” John said.

“Now, if it makes sense and it’s fun and there could be something good that comes out of it, people could have a good time, then yeah, it makes sense to continue,” he continued.

Has Rachel already been fired?

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Rachel and John are expecting another child, which should give them a storyline at the beginning of Season 15.

There’s every reason to believe they could be back on the show, but Rachel had tongues wagging earlier this year when she declared she was “unemployed.”

At the time, many took it as her confirmation that she’d not been asked back for another season.

However, official decisions are not expected until later this year, ahead of a 2025 launch, so we should get answers reasonably soon.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on hiatus at Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.