John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett hang out with Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann

Duggar brothers, John David and Jeremiah spent time together over the weekend.

With warmer weather on the way, plenty of outdoor memories will be made.

The Counting On men and their wives, Abbie Grace Burnett and Hannah Wissmann took a double bike ride.

It was a beautiful day, and the couples snapped selfies while on their bikes. Their children were in carriers being pulled by the two-person bikes they were using.

Everyone was smiling as they appeared to be headed on an adventure.

Their love of the outdoors proves to continue the bond among siblings.

John David and Jeremiah Duggar enjoyed some outdoor time. Pic credit: @johnandabbie/Instagram

John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett get along with almost everyone

John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett are always down for an adventure. They have taken several trips with their kids and enjoy outdoor time.

They are often spotted spending time with John David’s siblings. Over the weekend, they were with Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann, but they also hung out with Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth frequently.

It’s unclear where he and Abbie stand with his big brother, Josh Duggar, or his sister, Jill Duggar. John David has not been to visit his brother in federal prison, but his parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, and his brother, Joseph Duggar, went recently. As for Jill, she has been open about issues with some of her siblings, and we have to wonder if John David is one of them.

What are John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett up to?

John David Duggar is back to piloting, and recently, we learned that he had clients he charters. That was revealed when he and Abbie Grace Burnett spent time in Cabo after flying one of his clients there for the week.

Abbie joined the MLM Monat and continues to share her products with followers. She has focused on the products for curly hair, but she offers everything the company sells to interested followers. And aside from her latest gig, Abbie is keeping her Poshmark closet updated with new clothing.

They have done a decent job keeping their followers updated on things happening with Gracie and Charlie. When they share photos with the kids, there are always positive remarks about how cute their little ones are. Many can’t get over how blonde the kids’ hair is and how sweet they look.

With summer around the corner, we fully expect more outdoor excursions from the couple and likely another Duggar sibling campout.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.