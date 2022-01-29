John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett confirm plane crash, appreciate the ‘love and care’

John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett confirm the plane crash. Pic credit: TLC

John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett have finally spoken out about the plane crash they were involved in a few months ago.

There were rumblings about a possible plane crash for weeks when John David was the pilot.

Monsters & Critics revealed the crash had been confirmed earlier this week, but the identities weren’t made public. It was only said that a family of three from Arkansas was involved, and it was presumably John David Duggar, Abbie Grace Burnett, and their daughter, Gracie.

John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett speak out

After days of wondering whether John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett would address the incident, they finally did.

The Counting On couple gave an exclusive statement to Celebuzz. They said, “An emergency landing or any kind of plane crash is a scary thing, but it’s exactly what pilots are trained for. We are so thankful for God’s protection, as we all walked away without injuries when this happened last October. We so appreciate the love and care so many have expressed toward us!”

Their expression of gratitude for the concern was made. Of course, they mentioned God in their statement, as would be expected from a member of the Duggar family.

Details about the plenty crash weren’t confirmed in the statement. John David and Abbie just wanted followers and fans to know they were okay despite the scary event that happened in October. It was a week after the couple attended Nathan Bates’ wedding. The crash was in Tennessee, not Arkansas, where the couple resides.

What have John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett been up to?

Without Counting On airing, the couple has more time and freedom to do the things they want to do.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

John David Duggar was one of the siblings to get married later in life, so his time on the show wasn’t as long as some of his sisters. However, his relationship with Abbie Grace Burnett was chronicled in Season 4 throughout the show’s cancellation.

They are big aviation fans. The proposal was done in an airplane hangar, they used a hangar for their wedding reception, and they announced they were expecting while flying in the air.

John David and Abbie spend time at airshows, including the one held in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. In fact, it’s been a family event for several years now.

Things are going well for John David and Abbie, despite the scary airplane crash they were involved in back in October.