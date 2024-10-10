Joey Graziadei reveals Kelsey Anderson’s reaction to her dad kissing Joan Vassos on The Golden Bachelorette

Joey Graziadei has been busy tearing up the dance floor on Dancing with the Stars.

But he’s not too busy to talk about his fiancee, Kelsey Anderson, and her dad.

After all, Kelsey’s dad, Mark Anderson, became one of the fan-favorites in the first season of The Golden Bachelorette.

And it’s not just the viewers who seem to really like Mark.

Joan Vassos is a big fan, too, and has already locked lips with Mark in previous episodes.

Like other children of the senior spin-off stars, watching their parents make out with someone on TV can be a bit uncomfortable.

Even though Kelsey locked lips with Joey when she was working to win the final rose on The Bachelorette, it turns out that she also has reacted to watching her dad on his journey to find love.

Joey Graziadei is a bigger fan of Mark Anderson’s time with Joan Vassos than his fiancee

While still dressed in a big flowy wig for Hair Band Night on Dancing with The Stars, Joey was asked how he and Kelsey felt about watching her dad, Mark, kissing Joan on The Golden Bachelorette.

The question, asked by an Extra reporter, clearly tickled Joey, who replied, “I think I love it a little bit more than Kelsey does. She loves supporting her dad but I think any time you see your dad kiss someone else and obviously this week coming up there’s some stripping involved.”

He continued, “I don’t think any daughter wishes to see that of their parent but I love it. I support it every single week.”

If Kelsey doesn’t love seeing her dad kissing Joan, she better hope he doesn’t get picked for The Golden Bachelor, which is something many viewers have wanted to see.

If Mark ends up being The Golden Bachelor, he’ll be doing much more kissing than he’s doing now!

The Fantasy Suites are changing for Joan Vassos season

If Mark Anderson makes it to the Fantasy Suites, at least Kelsey won’t have to worry about what may or may not be happening there.

Before her season even started, Joan revealed that she made a big change to the overnight portion of The Golden Bachelorette and because of that, there will be no hanky panky.

Joan admitted that she asked to remove the beds rather than skip the whole thing. After all, time alone with her top contenders is essential to ensure she chooses the right man.

But she also clarified that she’s not interested in sleeping with any men at that point, saving that kind of intimacy until after the engagement.

The Golden Bachelorette airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on ABC.