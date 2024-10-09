RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice plans to open Italian restaurant with daughter Gia Giudice: ‘We’re looking for locations’

Teresa Giudice is throwing major shade at the haters who bashed her for using jarred sauce in a recent recipe.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has major plans to make money from her cooking skills, sharing that she’s opening a restaurant.

It will be a family affair for the mom of four as her business partner is none other than her eldest daughter, Gia Giudice.

Teresa revealed that they are “looking for locations,” most likely in her home state of New Jersey.

The Bravo star has extra time on her hands now that RHONJ is on an extended break with no news on whether or when the franchise will resume filming.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Gia also has time to dedicate to the restaurant since the 23-year-old has put a pause on her plans for law school for a more flexible career as a social media influencer.

During an interview, Teresa opened up about their business pursuit for her highly anticipated appearance on Season 2 of House of Villains.

Meanwhile, the OG already has at least two customers, castmates Safari Samuels and Wes Bergmann who exclaimed their excitement when she shared the news.

RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice and her daughter Gia Giudice are opening a restaurant together

During an interview on the Virtual RealiTea podcast, Teresa spilled some hot tea and revealed that she has plans beyond the Housewives.

When asked about her upcoming business venture with Gia, the RHONJ star lit up.

“Yes, we’re looking into that,” she responded, “Yes, we’re looking for locations so I’m really excited.”

She also referenced the recent criticisms regarding her cooking, noting “That’s why I’m like ‘really bitches?’ whoever said that my food was not good, come to my restaurant and we’ll see about that.”

Teresa, who was sitting with her House of Villain castmates, received approval from Safari, who exclaimed, “I’m definitely coming to the grand opening.”

As for Wes, he suggested that Teresa not go with the typical Italian theme.

“My husband‘s Latin so it could be Italian infused with Spanish,” said the reality TV star.

Teresa talks about her experience on House of Villains

Teresa also talked about her House of Villains experience during the interview, confessing, “I had so much fun doing it. I met a lot of great people, great friends to me for a lifetime.”

The Bravo star confessed that initially, she wasn’t keen on the idea of joining the show because the title made her hesitant.

“I was like ‘What? I’m not a villain!'” noted Teresa.

However, after filming the series she’s grateful that she didn’t turn down the opportunity, adding “I’m so glad I did it.”

House of Villains Season 2 premieres Wednesday, October 9, at 10/9c on E!