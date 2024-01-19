Joey Graziadei opens up about regrets ahead of The Bachelor Season 28 premiere

Joey Graziadei is ready to take over as the next star of The Bachelor when Season 28 kicks off next week.

Ever since it was announced that he would be the lead, Bachelor Nation fans have looked forward to this new season.

He’s been called “one of the hottest” Bachelor leads in a very long time, and it’s not just because Joey is incredibly good looking – he’s a really nice guy too.

Now he gets to navigate dating 32 women at once, at least for the first night on Season 28 of The Bachelor.

There are some pretty interesting women who want to win that final rose as well.

So this season should be a great one, with plenty of love, laughs, and — unsurprisingly — tons of drama and shade.

Joey Graziadei gets real about regrets ahead of new Bachelor season

Despite plenty of The Bachelor spoilers teasing tons of drama on Joey’s season; it looks like he’s not letting regret take over.

While speaking out ahead of his upcoming season with Bachelor Nation, Joey was asked about what Bachelor regrets he may have. Here’s what he had to say:

“I’m not really a person to have regrets. What I tried to do the whole time and what I continue to try to do is be myself and lead with what I think is the best decision.”

He went on to say, “We all make mistakes and I’m not going to look back on anything and say that was something I regret. I think that I did this to the best of my ability. I know that, so I can’t really live with any regrets with that being the case.”

Despite not regretting his decisions during the season, Joey Graziadei revealed that there will be some awkward moments to look forward to – and we’re definitely looking forward to it.

One of them is a two-on-one date that Joey enjoyed with two of his Bachelor hopefuls, and when asked about it, he made it clear that it wasn’t one of his smoothest moments.

Historically, these kinds of dates are never all that smooth, though. There seems to always be a lot of competition between the women and the claws inevitably come out.

“I think it was sort of in a promo, there may have been a hint at it, but there is a two-on-one date. It is still as awkward as ever. You can look forward to that!”

Joey shared how hopeful he is about finding his person this season – despite all the drama.

Joey said, “It’s the fact that I’ve been through it and I know what the show can bring out. One of the beautiful parts of it is that you are pushed to be your best self. You are in an uncomfortable situation, but how you deal with that says a lot about a person. It creates an atmosphere and environment that I believe in. I think it’s a great way to get to know someone.”

The Bachelor Season 28 premieres on Monday, January 22 at 8/7c on ABC.