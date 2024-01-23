Joey Graziadei complained about The Bachelor Rose Ceremonies: ‘Not fun to be that guy’

“With great power comes great responsibility” – that Voltaire quote resonates with The Bachelor this week as Joey Graziadei made his rounds on his publicity tour ahead of the Season 28 premiere.

We first met Joey on Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette, and though he didn’t win that final rose, he was given the lead role instead.

Now, it’s his turn to hand out roses.

And it turns out that it’s not his favorite thing to do – at all.

The newest Bachelor star is learning that sometimes being in charge means making hard decisions and hurting some feelings along the way.

Subscribe to our Bachelorette newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

There are a lot of feelings to hurt this season too, as 32 women gathered at the mansion in hopes of winning Joey over, and only one will remain at the end.

Joey Graziadei says handing out roses ‘sucks’

Joey is ready to find love on The Bachelor, but he’s not a big fan of breaking hearts in the process.

He even said as much as the ladies lined up for their first rose ceremony during the Season 28 premiere.

He’s also been talking about how much he hates it ahead of premiere night while he was busy promoting the season.

While talking to PEOPLE, Joey said, “It sucks” in regard to handing our roses and having to send women home.

He continued, “It’s not fun to be that guy. The rose ceremonies are the hardest part, especially on night 1, because you don’t even get the chance to talk to everyone. It’s not a fun position to be in. There’s no way someone enjoys that part.”

Ever the nice guy, though, Joey shared that he had one goal in mind when handing out roses: “To be as compassionate as possible and go with my gut.”

Joey was careful about how he acted on his season of The Bachelor

On another stop ahead of The Bachelor Season 28 premiere, Joey dodged a question about whether he was watching the episodes back with a special someone by his side.

But he did admit that he is watching them back.

Joey also confessed on Live with Kelly and Mark that he was careful about what he did and said while on one-on-one and group dates because he wanted the ability to explain his actions in case he got engaged at the end of all this.

He also recently said he had no regrets about the season, and based on what he told Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, we can see why.

While that sounds like this season of The Bachelor could end up pretty boring, the sneak peeks claim quite the opposite as there is plenty of laughter, tears, and even a bit of drama between the women that we can all look forward to.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.