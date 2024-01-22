Joey Graziadei filmed The Bachelor knowing he might have to watch it back with his final rose winner

Season 28 of The Bachelor is finally here!

As the new season gets ready to premiere, Joey Graziadei is on his publicity tour as he hits up the talk shows and opens up about what went down on his season.

He’s one of the most popular men to get a lead role – not a huge feat, considering the last few Bachelor stars have been pretty lackluster.

The most recent lead, Zach Shallcross, is still with his final rose pick, Kaity Biggar. But Bachelor Nation just doesn’t seem nearly as in love with them as with The Bachelorette’s Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko.

And it’s safe to say that Clayton Echard, who wore the crown in the season before Zach’s, is somewhat of a train wreck.

He had his final three women disgusted with him by the end of the season, and while he salvaged a relationship with Susie Evans, that fell apart after a few months.

Now, Clayton is just getting past a stunning paternity scandal and seems to have learned nothing from any of his past issues.

Let’s hope Joey continues to dazzle us, or else The Bachelor could be in trouble.

Joey Graziadei was careful about his season of The Bachelor

While talking about his season of The Bachelor with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Joey Graziadei admitted that he was very careful about how he acted while cameras were rolling.

He knows that past Bachelor Nation stars have dealt with the embarrassment of watching back their one-on-one and group dates with the person who won their season, and he wants to make sure things don’t get awkward.

After carefully dodging Mark’s question about watching it back with a partner, Joey said, “I think that throughout this whole process, I tried to make sure that I was thinking about if someone is going to watch this back with me, I want to be able to explain myself.”

He continued, “I really tried to be smart with what I was saying and just stand on it all this time.”

Does that mean Joey’s season is going to be a snoozefest?

Joey’s admission that he was very careful about what he said and did on Season 28 of The Bachelor may have some fans wondering if that means we can expect a boring run for the newest Bachelor Nation star.

But based on teasers shared ahead of the season, we can assume it will be pretty good.

As with the seasons before his, Joey’s will have plenty of laughter and lots of tears. And there will be drama!

We’ve already seen sneak peeks of catfights between the women competing for Joey’s heart, and we know that this “unprecedented” season will end in a way that none has ended before – or at least that’s what we’ve been told.

Now we just need to tune in and see what actually goes down as Joey looks for his person and watches it all back with them as it is airing.

The Bachelor Season 28 premieres on Monday, January 22, at 8/7c on ABC.