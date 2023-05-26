Joe Jonas opens up on losing The Voice role to brother Nick Jonas: ‘I cried my eyes out to Landslide’

A trio of famous brothers is sure to have some competition between them, and that much was true when it came to Nick and Joe Jonas getting on The Voice.

As we now know, Joe didn’t win the role as a judge on the show. That title went to his younger brother Nick.

Apparently, Joe learned this while attending a Fleetwood Mac concert in Madison Square Garden.

“It was at the most picturesque setting,” he recalled. “And as they were playing Landslide, I found out that he was going to be a judge on The Voice, and I was so jealous.”

“I cried my eyes out to Landslide,” he added, and well, haven’t we all?

But losing a gig to your little brother? What a landslide, indeed.

Joe Jonas was still happy for Nick Jonas

Despite crying to Landslide and feeling jealous, that didn’t stop Joe from being happy for his younger brother.

“It was bittersweet because, of course, I’m super happy for him, but I’m also bummed because I wanted the f**king gig,” he revealed.

Plus, he had more experience than Nick did as far as being a judge on the show.

Joe had already been a judge on the Australian version of The Voice, so it seemed like a no-brainer that he would be the perfect fit for the show in the United States.

Fortunately, it worked out well for Nick, and Joe seems to be at terms with it now.

“He crushed it and it was great,” he said of Nick’s role as a judge.

And it makes sense that Nick did such a great job — any of the brothers would have been excellent judges based on their previous and current music experience.

The Jonas Brothers come together for new music

The Jonas Brothers were a typical boy band that stole the hearts of millions and millions of girls and boys across the world when they came to fame in 2006, and needless to say, it was a bit devastating when they split.

Kevin ended up doing less work with music and focusing on his family and even a stint on reality TV, while Nick went on to pursue many solo projects, and Joe continued in music with the band DNCE.

The boys got back together again in 2019, six years after their 2013 split, and have continued to release new music since then.

Right now, they’re preparing to go on tour this summer and released their latest album, titled The Album, earlier this month.

The Voice is currently on hiatus.