Joe Gorga shades Teresa Giudice ahead of wedding, ‘Blood doesn’t make you family’

Teresa Giudice is married to Luis Ruelas, and Joe and Melissa Gorga weren’t in attendance.

The wedding is being filmed for an upcoming Bravo special, so the entire The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast (including Margaret Josephs) was invited to the celebration.

There’s been some contention between Teresa and her brother, Joe, since Season 12 of RHONJ was filmed. It was revealed that Melissa was not asked to be in Teresa’s wedding party.

However, Joe and Melissa aren’t the only two who weren’t there. Teresa’s BFF, Dina Cantin, backed out of the wedding because she didn’t want to be on camera. There are no hard feelings about the decision, and the two remain best friends.

It stands to reason that Joe and Melissa won’t feel the same way. They didn’t attend the wedding because of a rift, which will likely be addressed when the Season 13 reunion is filmed.

So, what happened between Joe Gorga and Teresa Giudice?

Joe Gorga throws shade at Teresa Giudice ahead of wedding

On his Instagram Story, Joe Gorga made sure to get in a dig at his sister, Teresa Giudice, ahead of her wedding.

He shared a photo of his “family,” saying, “This is us,” and made sure to write, “BLOOD DOESN”T MAKE YOU FAMILY [blood drop emoji]”

Why aren’t Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga attending Teresa Giudice’s wedding?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 reportedly wrapped recently, and the finale caused issues between Teresa Giudice and her brother, Joe Gorga.

Their relationship has been hot and cold since Joe and Melissa joined the show. Teresa constantly took digs at the couple, and her first husband, Joe Giudice, wasn’t a fan of the Gorgas either.

Details about what caused the rift and their subsequence absence at the wedding weren’t made public, but they will likely be discussed in the coming days.

Teresa has always preached about loyalty and family, and it looks like that’s done. Despite what appeared to be a good relationship between Joe and Luis Ruelas, it doesn’t look like it will continue.

Not attending his sister’s wedding is a big deal, and this will likely take a while to bounce back from if that even happens.

Teresa isn’t the only one who calls out Joe Gorga. Her eldest daughter, Gia Giudice, has called her uncle out. She cornered him for talking smack about her dad, which was part of the Season 12 premiere.

It was confirmed the Gorgas didn’t attend the Giudice/Ruelas wedding, so what’s done is done.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.