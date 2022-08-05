RHONJ: Gia Giudice in a chic corset dress poses with mom Teresa Giudice

Gia Giudice chic for mom Teresa Giudice’s bridal shower. Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

Teresa Giudice is tying the knot in a few hours and her daughters will be right by her side.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star recently shared a photo with her four girls who she called her built-in best friends, among them her eldest Gia Giudice who was chic in her corset-style dress.

Gia and her sisters were all dressed in shades of blue while their mom wore a white mini dress.

The photo was taken at Teresa’s bridal shower where all her castmates were in attendance. However, front and center were the OG’s kids who all have bridesmaids’ duties at the wedding set for this weekend.

Gia might have been bumped up to maid of honor now that Teresa’s BFF Dina Manzo will skip the event— reportedly because Bravo cameras will be filming.

The 45-year-old has since made some changes to her bridal party and added her friends Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania as last-minute bridesmaids. Gia was set to be one as well, but we wouldn’t be surprised if she took over Dina’s maid of honor duties.

RHONJ’s Gia Giudice poses with Teresa Giudice in corset dress

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was stylishly dressed for her mom’s bridal shower while color coordinating with her sisters.

All the Giudice girls wore blue dresses in a variety of shades while Gia matched her mom as well in a blue and white floral dress.

The 21-year-old struck a pose alongside her sisters for the cute family photo in her figure-hugging midi dress.

The top of the dress featured a corset style with hooks in the front. She paired the outfit with nude stilettos and had one hand on her hip as she posed for the camera.

Gia had her hair parted in the middle with voluminous waves and she looked identical to her mom and sisters who all had the same hairstyle.

Teresa Giudice is getting married to Luis Ruelas

Teresa Giudice shared the photo of her girls on Instagram along with the caption “Built-in best friends. To the moon and back, I love you girls!”

Meanwhile, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star is set to walk down the aisle this weekend in a grand ceremony.

All her castmates have been invited and the event will be filmed for a wedding special which will air on Bravo— likely after Season 13 of RHONJ.

The cameras were also in tow for the OGs bridal shower and we caught glimpses of the Jersey women dressed in their stunning dresses as they showed up to support their castmate’s marriage to Luis Ruelas.

Congratulations to Luis and Teresa on their upcoming nuptials.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.