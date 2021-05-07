Joe Gorga misses Rosie Pierri on RHONJ but says Richie Wakile is ‘not a nice guy’

Joe Gorga misses Rosie Pierri but doesn’t think that Richie Wakile is a nice guy Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Gorga opened up about missing his cousin Rosie Pierri but had some choice words for Kathy Wakile’s husband Richie.

During an episode of Watch What Happens Live that featured Joe along with the other RHONJ husbands, Andy Cohen asked Joe how he felt about his cousin Rosie and the Wakile family.

Teresa Giudice and Joe had been close to their cousins Kathy and Rosie for a period of time but appeared to have a falling out.

Sign up for our newsletter!

A few months ago, Kathy and Richie’s son Joseph Wakile took to Instagram and referred to Melissa Gorga and Joe as “farm animals.”

When Andy brought up the comment, Joe shared how he feels about his cousins, including his thoughts on Richie.

Joe Gorga misses Rosie Pierri but thinks Richie Wakile is ‘not a nice guy’

Andy asked how Joe felt after hearing that Joseph thought he and Melissa were “farm animals.”

Joseph commented on Page Six’s Instagram and explained why the Gorga’s were not invited to Kathy’s daughter’s wedding.

Joseph wrote, “Lmao we cut those farm animals out of our life years ago that’s why they weren’t in attendance.”

Joe admitted to being surprised by the comment and said, “I’m really shocked because I’ve always loved him,”

In regard to his cousin Rosie, Joe said, “Rosie I do miss. I miss Rosie. She was my cousin growing up, she was always there for me, so I do miss her.”

As far as Richie, Joe did not share the same sentiments.

He said, “Richie Wakile, not so much. And that is the reason why his children are talking the way they are is because of him. Because he’s just not a nice guy.”

Kathy Wakile has no relationship with Teresa Giudice or Melissa Gorga

The Wakile’s and Rosie Pierri appeared on RHONJ Seasons 3 through 7.

Kathy Wakile recently admitted on Life After Bravo that she has no relationship with Teresa Giudice or Melissa Gorga.

She said, “With my cousins, I don’t have a relationship. I wish them well but I’ve moved on.”

During Kathy’s time on the show, she did her best to help mend the rift between Teresa and Joe, but when they finally put their issues aside and were getting along, Kathy and her family seemed to be on their bad side.

Kathy explained how she “never expected” to stop speaking to her cousins entirely.

She said, “I never went on thinking that I was going to be like, on a side, you know? It was never supposed to be a side because we were one family,”

While it seems like Kathy and her family have moved on, it’s clear that based on Joe’s recent statement about Richie, there is no love lost between them.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.