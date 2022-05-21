Joe Giudice posts a photoshop fail in new photo with daughter, Gia Giudice

Joe Giudice posts a photo of daughter Gia on Instagram. Pic credit: @joe.giudice/Instagram

Teresa and Joe Giudice might be divorced, but Joe is still very active in the lives of their shared daughters – Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana. Joe now lives in Italy, after facing deportation when he was released from prison in 2019.

Joe is also active on social media, and posts tons of photos of his daughters and his life in Italy. His daughters visit him often in Italy, and he loves showing off the bond he still has with his girls.

He recently posted a photo of his daughter, Gia, and they both look incredibly happy to be together again. Unfortunately, it looks like there may have been a photoshop fail in his pic, making Gia look like she has a giant hand.

Joe posted a sweet photo with ‘beautiful baby’ Gia

It is unclear if they are in Italy or if Joe is visiting the United States, but the dad and daughter duo posted a series of photos to their Instagram Stories of a night out. Gia looked beautiful in a black cropped tank and black-and-white printed pants from Hazel Boutique in New Jersey. Joe posed with her wearing a black polo and denim.

The pair had their arms around each other, and Joe captioned the photo with a tender message, “my beautiful baby gia.”

However, further down the picture, something seems off, as Gia’s lower arm and hand are much larger than usual, and look very odd on her small frame. Fans noticed the difference, and commented on the noticeable difference.

One Instagram user just came right out and said it, “her hands are bigger than (Joe’s).”

Instaram follower Madonna commented, “Her hand does not look right. I’ve seen other pictures of her hands and she has small hands.” That’s what we see too!

Another IG user thinks, “isn’t she too young to have man hands veins? Her hand is bigger than her Dads.” Her hand does look significantly bigger than usual.

There were many comments praising Joe for being such a great father, and staying in his kids’ lives while living in another country. It’s apparent that Joe has an amazing bond with his daughters, especially his eldest, Gia.

Why was Joe Giudice deported?

In March of 2014, Teresa and Joe pled guilty to charges of fraud and faced serious prison time. Ultimately, the couple was able to strike a deal with federal prosecutors that allowed them to serve their sentences separately. The agreement was that Teresa would serve out her sentence first and, upon her release, Joe would then serve his time. This way, the couple could ensure that there was always a parent present for their four daughters.

Teresa was sentenced to 15 months at a correctional institution in Connecticut and was released early, in December of 2015, after serving 11 months.

Joe then served his sentence at a correctional institute in Pennsylvania and was released in March of 2019. Upon his release from prison, Joe was transferred to Immigrations and Customs Enforcement and was deported to Italy.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.