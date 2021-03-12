Joe and Melissa Gorga explain why they accepted Jackie Goldschneider’s apology after she mentioned Gia

Melissa and Joe Gorga have forgiven Jackie Goldschneider. Pic credit: @Image Collect/AcePixs/Bravo

Joe and Melissa Gorga are caught between a rock and a hard place on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Teresa Giudice dropped a bomb during the first episode about Jackie Goldschneider’s husband, Evan supposedly cheating on her.

The rumor angered Jackie and things escalated when she used Gia in an analogy.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Fans have taken sides regarding who was right or wrong in the situation.

But for Melissa and Joe Gorga, it wasn’t so easy to pick sides.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Melissa is close friends with Jackie and Joe has also formed a bond with Evan.

However, Teresa is Joe’s sister and Melissa’s sister-in-law.

And, since Gia’s name was now thrown into the mix, it added an extra layer of difficulty for the couple.

Jackie Goldschneider apologizes to Melissa and Joe Gorga

Melissa and Joe Gorga recently appeared on The Real Housewives of New Jersey Aftershow.

They admitted to feeling uncomfortable about Gia being mentioned during Jackie’s confrontation with Teresa.

“When I first heard what happened about the analogy I was really upset,” confessed Joe Gorga. “My niece, it can ruin her reputation cause I know she definitely doesn’t dabble in any of that stuff. She’s a really great girl.”

Melissa shared similar sentiments. “Of course I was annoyed and aggravated as well because I was like ‘oh my God, this is not good'” commented the brunette beauty. “Obviously, you know, we don’t like when kids are brought into it like this is not gonna be good.”

However, in the latest episode, the lawyer apologized to the couple.

Melissa and Joe accepted the apology and they recently explained why.

The Gorga’s accepted Jackie Goldschneider’s apology

During his stint on the RHONJ Aftershow, Joe revealed why he decided to forgive Jackie.

“I was really upset, but when somebody runs up and apologizes a hundred times and really meant it, I accepted her apology,” explained Joe.

As for his wife Melissa, she needed that apology from Jackie in order for them to move on.

“To be honest I needed her to do that,” noted the New Jersey Housewife.

“Because listen, Gia’s my niece, we love her. Even though I understand what Teresa did, it’s just, it’s always rough when you bring the kids into it because it kinda puts people in a position where we have no choice. It’s a child and we’re always gonna be on the child’s side.”

The mom-of-three continued, “But she walked right up to us and she apologized and really explained herself…because she really wanted to show us that she does value our friendship. She loves us, she would never wanna do anything to hurt Gia.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.