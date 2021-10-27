Joe Amabile nominated for People’s Choice Award for The Reality Star of 2021 – Here’s how you can vote

Joe Amabile could beat out superstars and win The Reality Star of 2021 at the People’s Choice Awards. Pic credit: ABC

Joe Amabile has come a long way from simply being Grocery Store Joe who was sent home during week one of The Bachelorette Season 14.

Despite his short-lived time on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, Joe Amabile managed to become a fan-favorite within the franchise, hosting podcasts, and boasting over one million followers on Instagram.

His latest stint on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, saw Joe falling in love and getting engaged with his fiancee Serena Pitt.

Now, Joe stands to potentially achieve another accomplishment by being nominated in the impressive The Reality Star of 2021 category at the People’s Choice Awards for his appearance on Bachelor in Paradise.

Here’s what to know about Joe Amabile’s nomination and how you can vote for Joe to increase his chances of winning in the category.

Joe Amabile gets nominated up against household-name stars

Many Bachelor in Paradise viewers loved watching Joe and Serena’s mature and mostly drama-free love story unfold on the island.

Joe found himself handling quite a bit of tough situations on the beach, from controversially contributing to Chris Conran exiting the island, to confronting the motives of villains Brendan and Pieper, and most notably wrestling with the return of his ex, Kendall Long.

Despite the many curveballs thrown Joe’s way, even right up to the moment he was about to propose to Serena, Joe managed to handle himself with composure and sincerity. Joe’s appearance on Bachelor in Paradise clearly stood out since he’s being nominated as one of the best reality stars of the year.

It certainly seems that Joe Amabile is the underdog in the reality star category at this year’s People’s Choice Awards. Joe will have to beat out the likes of two Kardashians and Snooki, among other big names to take the win.

Along with Joe, the following stars have been nominated for The Reality TV Star of 2021: Erica Mena, Kandi Burruss, Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Lisa Rinna, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

Here’s how to vote for Joe Amabile

If you want to see Joe take home this award during the People’s Choice Awards then here’s how to do it.

Go to votepca.com and search under their TV category.

Select The Reality TV Star of 2021 and click vote next to Joe Amabile’s icon that features a photo of Joe.

The People’s Choice Awards allows fans to vote 25 times per day and you can do so in one full sweep. Just use the sliding scale at the bottom to indicate how many votes you’d like to cast for Joe and then select submit vote.

Once you’ve logged in either via Facebook or email, your votes for Joe Amabile will be submitted.

Then enjoy the star-studded award show on December 7 and see if the people find Joe Amabile to be the best reality star of 2021.

The People’s Choice Awards airs on Tuesday, December 7 at 9/8c on E! and NBC.