Joan Vassos  says The Golden Bachelorette filming has been ‘done for months’ 

Only a handful of people know who got the final rose on Joan Vassos’ season of The Golden Bachelorette.

Joan is among them, naturally, as she was the one who handed it out.

And she’s been keeping that secret for a long time now.

We’re just weeks away from finding out who Joan picked in the finale.

But first, we have to get through the Hometown Dates, Men Tell All, and Fantasy Suites.

That’s a long time to keep a secret as The Golden Bachelorette viewers want to know if Joan found love and if so, with who.

Joan Vassos opens up about filming The Golden Bachelorette

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Joan spoke openly about filming the ABC dating show.

She talked about how her family has reacted, with her mom embracing and even bragging about her role and her kids getting pretty embarrassed (at times).

While she wouldn’t tell Jimmy whether she found love or who she may have found it with, she did talk about how long ago filming finished.

Joan confirmed that The Golden Bachelorette finale wrapped filming at the beginning of August. That means she’s been hiding whether or not she got engaged for almost three months now and we still have three more weeks to go.

We still have Fantasy Suites coming up, as well as the Men Tell All before we get to see who Joan chooses for her final rose and whether they get engaged.

The Golden Bachelorette viewers think Joan isn’t ready for love

The further we get into the first season of The Golden Bachelorette, the louder viewers have been grumbling about whether or not Joan is ready for this.

A couple of weeks back, she sent Mark Anderson home, telling him that he was not ready to move on after the death of his wife six years ago.

But she seems to forget that her husband, John, died only three short years ago. It’s hard to believe she forgot how recently that was too, since she brings him up nonstop. It doesn’t matter if she’s surrounded by a group of men or spending time one-on-one, it’s inevitable that John’s name will come up.

She has admitted that she’ll never get over losing John and that he’ll always have a piece of her. Several men have assured her that they’ve never tried to replace him.

While that’s nice, it’s also making viewers doubt whether any engagement or even serious relationship will be successful following this season because Joan is clearly not ready for it. It certainly didn’t help when Joan admitted ahead of the Hometown Dates that she hadn’t fallen in love yet.

The Golden Bachelorette airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on ABC.