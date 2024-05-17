Joan Vassos on Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s divorce: ‘It’s not the end of the world’

The Golden Bachelorette star Joan Vassos isn’t letting The Golden Bachelor divorce rain on her parade.

Joan was named the next Bachelor Nation star at the Disney Upfronts earlier this week.

She seemed a longshot to take over for Gerry Turner after self-eliminating in Episode 3 of the premiere season of The Golden Bachelor.

But her crowning has been a pleasant surprise for those who can’t wait to watch the premiere season of The Golden Bachelorette.

Now that Joan has been named, Bachelor Nation is clamoring to know more, including her opinions on many hot subjects — including Gerry and Theresa Nist’s shock divorce news.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The pair decided to end their relationship just three months after their lavish televised wedding, a move that some fans thought dampened the show.

Joan Vassos downplays Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s divorce

After being revealed as the first Golden Bachelorette star, Joan Vassos sat down with CNN and was asked about The Golden Bachelor divorce.

“I was surprised. I loved watching their journey. I saw them fall in love,” Joan told CNN. “I believed, just like they did, that they were the perfect couple. And I applaud that they jumped into this process with both feet and they were ready to find love.”

She continued, “I also applaud them that when they discovered it wasn’t perfect, that they called it quits, and it’s not the end of the world. And we have to let them live their journey and follow their hearts and it wasn’t right for them, so they split up.”

Joan may be the least upset by Gerry and Theresa’s split, basically shrugging it off as no big deal as she prepares to begin her journey.

Gerry Turner offered Joan Vassos advice after she was announced as The Golden Bachelorette

The Golden Bachelor fans are beyond excited to see Joan Vassos named the first The Golden Bachelorette star.

It seems Gerry Turner is also very happy for her.

Within minutes of the announcement at the Disney Upfronts, Gerry took to Instagram with a message for Joan. He congratulated her and offered some advice as she took the lead in her search for love.

While some may question whether Gerry should be giving advice, considering his seemingly successful search ended so quickly, the words he offered to Joan were innocuous.

He wrote, “Dear Joan, Congratulations on being named the first ever Golden Bachelortte. You will be phenomenal as the new representative of a generation. From one golden to another, relax, breathe and enjoy. Gerry.”

The Golden Bachelorette will air on Wednesdays this fall on ABC.