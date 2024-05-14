Gerry Turner offers advice to Joan Vassos after The Golden Bachelorette announcement

The big The Golden Bachelorette announcement has finally been made.

Joan Vassos will be taking the lead as the first star for the women-led spinoff, and it’s safe to say that Bachelor Nation is excited.

Joan is an excellent choice for the role even though she seemed an unlikely contender, considering she self-eliminated in Episode 3 of Gerry Turner’s season.

But even back then, The Golden Bachelor viewers were calling for her to be cast in his role, and it seems that The Golden Bachelorette producers were listening.

Even though The Golden Bachelor viewers were calling for the likes of Susan Noles, Faith Martin, and Leslie Fhima as top contenders for the role, there has been a lot of excitement after Joan was announced.

That includes The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner, who immediately posted about The Golden Bachelorette despite having become a Bachelor Nation villain after filing for divorce from Theresa Nist just three months after marrying her on live TV.

Gerry Turner responds after The Golden Bachelorette casting announcement

It seems that Gerry Turner won’t be looking for a second chance with Joan Vassos, despite their amazing connection before she self-eliminated on Episode 3 of The Golden Bachelor.

Instead, he took to Instagram after she was announced as The Golden Bachelorette lead to congratulate her and offer her a bit of advice.

In his caption, Gerry wrote, “And, ABC makes History, once again!!”

Instead of posting a photo, Gerry shared a message to Joan that read, “Dear Joan, Congratulations on being named the first ever Golden Bachelortte. You will be phenomenal as the new representative of a generation. From one golden to another, relax, breathe and enjoy. Gerry.”

Gerry Turner was quick to respond after The Golden Bachelorette lead was announced. Pic credit: @goldengerryturner/Instagram

What a nice way to acknowledge Joan’s new role and Bachelor Nation’s newest star.

The Golden Bachelorette will air on Wednesday nights

We’ve learned a lot about the first season of The Golden Bachelorette over the past day.

In addition to who the star will be, we also learned that the woman-led spinoff will be getting a whole new night, and rather than competing with NFL football on Monday and Thursday nights, it will air on Wednesdays.

We also learned that The Golden Bachelorette will be 90 minutes per episode rather than 60 minutes like The Golden Bachelor.

Gerry’s season of The Bachelor was criticized for the short episodes that were often crammed with content and felt rushed compared to the two-hour Bachelor and Bachelorette episodes that we’ve become accustomed to.

The Golden Bachelorette will air on Wednesdays this fall on ABC.