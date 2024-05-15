Everything we know about The Golden Bachelorette including longer episodes, new night

The Golden Bachelorette is coming in the Fall of 2024 to ABC.

With the Disney Upfronts going on right now, a lot of information is being shared about the upcoming woman-led spinoff series.

Bachelor Nation can’t seem to agree on who we want to be the star, with some calling for Susan Noles, Faith Martin, or Leslie Fhima among those The Golden Bachelor viewers want to see most.

It’s no competition when it comes to who viewers don’t want to see in the lead role — Kathy “Zip It” Swarts.

Now we know who the lead will be, and it’s safe to say that no one was expecting this announcement.

It’s about time, too, because The Golden Bachelorette filming starts soon and not knowing who would be the star was getting very frustrating.

On Tuesday at the Disney Upfronts, we learned that Joan Vassos, who self-eliminated in episode 3 of Gerry Turner’s season, will be the star of the premiere season.

Here’s everything else we know about the first season of The Golden Bachelorette.

The Golden Bachelorette gets longer episodes than The Golden Bachelor

One of the biggest complaints about Gerry Turner’s season of The Golden Bachelor was that the episodes were far too short. It always felt like a lot of content was being crammed into an hour-long episode, and that production could have easily given us longer episodes and drawn things out a bit more without watering down the show.

For the premiere season of The Golden Bachelorette, we’re going to see if that’s the truth, as the woman-led spinoff is getting more air time with 90-minute episodes when the show airs this fall rather than the 60-minute episodes we experienced with Gerry Turner.

That’s great news for Golden Bachelor/Bachelorette fans, who have been clamoring for more ever since we met Gerry for the first season of The Golden Bachelor.

We have also learned that The Golden Bachelorette will be airing on Wednesday nights. While The Golden Bachelor also deviated from the typical Monday night timeslot, so it wouldn’t compete with Monday Night Football, it seems that the woman-led version won’t compete with Thursday Night Football either and gets a prime Wednesday night spot, which will likely draw in even more viewers.

Where is Bachelor in Paradise?

It doesn’t fare well for Bachelor in Paradise fans, though, because that Bachelor Nation spinoff is nowhere to be seen on the Fall 2024 lineup.

Despite the rumors, Bachelor in Paradise hasn’t been officially canceled, but the show is definitely up in the air. In fact, we don’t even know if it will film this summer as BIP usually does, as it doesn’t look like it will be airing in the fall at all.

In previous months, there has been talk about putting BIP on hold due to a lackluster Season 9 that saw much lower than usual ratings and didn’t produce any lasting couples.

It’s probably safe to say that the future of the show is riding on Jenn’s season of The Bachelorette and whether there are any interesting men that might come from that spinoff and be willing to head to Mexico for a second chance at love.

The Golden Bachelorette will air on Wednesdays this fall on ABC.