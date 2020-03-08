Jinger Dugggar shares adorable photo of Felicity on a corded phone

Jinger Duggar shared an adorable photo of Felicity Vuolo pretending to use a corded phone. In a world where modern technology has all but done away with landline phones, seeing this was quite a treat for Counting On fans.

Things on social media have been slow where Jinger Duggar is concerned. She hasn’t shared a new photo since February 27. She went back home to Arkansas last weekend with Felicity in tow, leading to speculation she may have an announcement.

Felicity Vuolo captures hearts as a secretary

The photo of Felicity Vuolo that Jinger Duggar shared has fans melting. The little girl has a wild hairdo and an old school phone attached to her ear. When most children are playing with tablets or mom and dad’s cell phones, this little girl is throwing it back to the days of corded phones.

A lot of attention has been on Felicity Vuolo. Jinger Duggar welcomed her into the world and she was the first girl born to a Duggar daughter. Anna Duggar had two girls, but she was the first of Jim Bob and Michelle’s children to welcome a little girl. Since then, there has been an influx of girls born into the family.

Is Jinger Duggar expecting?

There has been speculation that Felicity Vuolo may be a big sister soon. Jinger Duggar made a trip back home last weekend and made it a point to hang out with all of the sisters at once. This was a spur of the moment thing, and if Counting On was filming, it was the perfect opportunity for it all to come together for a pregnancy announcement.

Both Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have been quiet on social media. It has been over a week since the two last shared anything new aside from on their Instagram stories. Given that both usually update more than that, it has been suspicious and may have Counting On fans wondering what is up.

As Felicity Vuolo’s second birthday draws near, it is possible that another baby could be on the way. For now, Jinger Duggar is enjoying all of the fun new things to do with her daughter. She has checked out a lot on the West Coast since moving out there last year.

Even if Jinger Duggar isn’t expecting, she is giving Counting On fans all the feels with her adorable photos of Felicity Vuolo.