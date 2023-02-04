Jinger Duggar stuns in ripped jeans in candid moment

Jinger Duggar is always fashionable, but her fashion doesn’t always include jeans that are torn or have gaping holes in them.

The Counting On star is currently on the press tour for her new book and is making the rounds to all the podcasts and talk shows that will have her.

Release day was earlier this week, and she still has plenty of things on her to-do list to be checked off.

In a candid photo caught by Jinger’s husband, Jeremy Vuolo, she was seen eating a salad and wearing jeans that had ripped out knees. This is a first for the reality TV star who typically wears jeans or pants that are in full, not torn apart.

The jeans were an interesting choice for the interviews, but they were likely via Skype or Zoom, as when she appeared with Juju Chang, she wore khaki pants. When Jinger sat with Tamron Hall, she dressed more business casual.

Jinger shared the candid moment on her Instagram Story, revealing it had been a long day already.

Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

Jinger Duggar reveals faith and fashion go together for her

Growing up under the strict rules of the Institute on Basic Life Principles (IBLP), Jinger Duggar was taught to always wear long skirts or skirts that fell below her knee. She was also encouraged to keep her arms covered and avoid wearing anything that may catch the attention of men.

That changed for the Duggar daughter when she began examining what she was taught to believe and what the Bible said. She and Jeremy Vuolo married in 2016, and from there, she’s been doing her own research.

Wearing pants was the first step for Jinger, but she has revealed that she doesn’t believe alcohol is sinful, even though she does not partake. Birth control is another topic. Although she didn’t address whether she and Jeremy use it, she did mention that just because babies are a blessing from God, it doesn’t mean you should have as many as possible. This likely means that Jinger will have a smaller family than she grew up in, and if they do have a third child, it may be their last.

Jinger has called out Bill Gothard for his harmful teachings, even going so far as to call him a “false prophet.” Her book has been the topic of conversation among Duggar circles of critics and fans, and despite it not being a tell-all, it seemed some of what she wrote was shocking.

Jinger Duggar’s link to the IBLP cost her partnership with Fonuts

When Jinger Duggar first arrived in California in 2019, she was offered a collaboration with Fonuts. It’s a business based on recreating donuts but in a vegan way. She was even supposed to have a donut named after her.

Once her partnership was announced, the company began getting unfavorable feedback and admitted to not knowing who she was or her beliefs before they chose to partner with her. They pulled away, which affected Jinger as she canceled an upcoming meet and greet just days after the partnership collapsed.