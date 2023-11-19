Jinger Duggar shares what she enjoys after the girls go to bed

Jinger Duggar is the most “worldly” Duggar siblings.

Jill Duggar is a close rival, but she still hasn’t done many of the things her little sister has since her move to California.

As new information about the older siblings is made public, Jinger appears to be on a more typical path than others.

The Counting On star is still very involved in the church Jeremy Vuolo preaches at, and her girls are being raised with very strict Christian values, including schooling. However, they’ve got nothing on the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP).

She recently shared a look into how she winds down after the girls are in bed.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

And, if we are being honest, it was a little surprising.

Jinger Duggar unwinds with an iconic TV show

On her Instagram Story, Jinger Duggar shared that it was time for Gilmore Girls (gasp!) because the kids were in bed.

The photo showed her watching a clip from the show while she wore her MAMA sweatshirt. She was makeup-free and looked worn out from a busy day.

Jinger choosing Gilmore Girls was interesting because it’s such a pop culture hit, and she’s likely only experiencing it for the first few times, while so many have watched it repeatedly.

Lorelai and Rory Gilmore are so widely known, and it’s so interesting to see Jinger enjoying the series with all of the drama and situations it includes.

Jinger Duggar watches Gilmore Girls. Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

Jinger Duggar’s relationship with the Duggars is strained

Despite writing a book about the harmful teachings of the IBLP and revealing why she walked away, Jinger Duggar has been cautious about how she addresses things with her parents.

She has maintained relationships with several siblings, including Jason Duggar and her big sister, Jana Duggar. Jinger isn’t entirely as exiled as Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have been.

However, the Counting On star has confirmed some strain in her relationship with her parents. She talked a lot about how things changed when she began wearing pants, and things became complicated there.

Jinger doesn’t go back to Arkansas often unless there is an event she needs to be present for, like a wedding or something similar.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar haven’t made many attempts to visit her in California, though Michelle did go when Evangeline was born. Counting On was still filming then, so it makes sense she and Jordyn went out to California.

The Counting On star is living her best life on the West Coast while watching Gilmore Girls to wind down.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.