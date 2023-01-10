Jinger Duggar shares rare throwback highlighting how far the Duggar sisters’ style has come

Jinger Duggar shared an epic throwback. Pic credit: TLC

Jinger Duggar is gearing up to release a book about her journey to find her beliefs that were separate from what she was taught while growing up.

The former Counting On star shared a throwback photo of herself and her sisters, Jana, Jessa, Jill, and Joy-Anna, posed by an American Red Cross sign.

It appears to have been taken when the Duggar girls were teenagers. They were dressed in long dresses and skirts, with their arms mostly covered, except Joy-Anna, who had shorter sleeves than her big sisters.

Their hairstyles were also very cliche IBLP choices. Their hair was long and wavy/curly, with most of them wearing their hair at least partly up.

Given the upcoming release of Jinger’s book, the throwback likely isn’t a coincidence. She is savvy in marketing, and this book already has a big buzz backing it.

The throwback highlights how far she and some of her sisters have come since getting married and leaving the family home.

Jinger Duggar’s style evolution

Jinger Duggar has come a long way in the style department.

Things began to change when Jinger moved to Laredo, Texas when she married Jeremy Vuolo.

She began experimenting with her clothing, wearing pants for the first time. It got the attention of fans and followers and was big news for the family. From there, it went to wearing brand-name gym shoes and having several pairs.

When Jinger and Jeremy moved to California in 2019, she got even freer with her wardrobe and spending.

During one episode of Counting On, Jinger and Jana Duggar went shopping at the famed Rodeo Drive. She found a blazer she loved, but it was $300. Much to the surprise of her sister and other family members, Jinger made the purchase and didn’t seem to bat an eye.

Following Jinger’s style evolution, her sisters have also begun experimenting with their wardrobes. Jill has worn pants and gotten looser with her choice of threads. Jana and Joy-Anna have also taken a few risks, but Jessa Duggar seems to remain steadfast in the style she grew up in.

Counting On star Jinger Duggar’s upcoming book

At the end of the month, Jinger Duggar’s new book, Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear, comes out.

She has talked a bit about it, revealing that it isn’t a tell-all about her family. There will be some talk about the Duggars in the book, but it isn’t to slam them. It is just a part of her journey, and she will acknowledge that.

Jinger has worked through some of the things she was taught to believe and landed where she is comfortable with her beliefs and growth. She hasn’t given up her faith, only adjusted what she thinks.

The IBLP taught young women they were responsible for dressing modestly to keep boys or young men from lusting over them. They were punished if they wore something that was deemed inappropriate. Their legs were to remain covered, and they couldn’t swim in typical swimwear.

Jinger Duggar sharing that throwback photo highlights how far she’s come and where she’s headed.