Jinger Duggar shares Instagram post about ‘waiting’ for the one, Counting On fans think it’s for Jana Duggar

Jinger Duggar shared a post on Instagram praising Jeremy Vuolo while also advising women who are still waiting for their spouse to focus on what is important. The post is interesting because she married off at 22, which is still considered young for marriage.
Never losing sight of the important things in life is the advice Jinger Duggar is giving to those who are waiting for a spouse and are reading her Instagram. Focusing on God and their love for Christ, helping those less fortunate, and living their truths are some of the biggest things to focus on for women waiting for their soulmate in the reality star’s eyes.
The advice wasn’t taken by Jinger Duggar herself
All of the Duggar daughters who are married didn’t wait too long for their spouses. Jill Duggar married Derick Dillard, Jessa Duggar married Ben Seewald, Jinger Duggar married Jeremy Vuolo, and Joy-Anna Duggar married Austin Forsyth all while they were 23 or younger.
Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald helped to introduce Jeremy Vuolo to Jinger Duggar. The two men knew one another and it was thought that he would be perfect for one of the Duggar sisters. Things moved quickly, and Jinger became the first Duggar daughter to move to an entirely different state after getting married.
Was this a supportive post for Jana Duggar?
None of the Duggar daughters had to wait long for their spouse to come into their lives. While Jinger Duggar’s post may have been shared for the benefit of Jana Duggar, it caught some followers by surprise. One Counting On fan even commented that Jinger didn’t wait long at all.
Jana Duggar is the eldest Duggar daughter. She celebrated her 30th birthday just last month and has not announced a courtship yet. Jana has watched as all of her younger, adult-aged sisters married off one by one, and all of them within three years.
There has been a lot of speculation about Jana Duggar and why she hasn’t been married yet. Courting rumors have swirled, mostly pairing her with Lawson Bates. Jana Duggar is still single and appears to be happy waiting for her spouse.
When Jer and I first met and began talking, we found out we were more similar than we initially thought. We both love exploring new places, meeting new people, and are quite adventurous when it comes to trying new foods. . Though we had all these in common and much more, the one thing I’ve always admired the most about Jer is his unconditional love and compassion for others—flowing from his first love and devotion to Christ. . Single ladies, if you’re looking for a future spouse, never lose sight of the things that matter the most. Does this man love Christ more than anything? How does he care for the weakest around him who can never repay? What are his priorities in life? How is he currently living out these things he speaks of now? . So many thoughts to ponder when praying about, and waiting for a future spouse. 🙏🏻 Just a few thoughts from a grateful wife. It’s worth the wait! 🖤
Last year, Jana Duggar visited Jinger Duggar in California and Counting On fans wanted to see the big sister move there with her little sister. These two share a special bond, and it is possible Jinger was using the Instagram post to praise her husband and support her sister with one kind gesture.
