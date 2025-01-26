Jinger Duggar shares growing baby bump in third trimester

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are gearing up to welcome their third child.

After welcoming two girls, the couple announced they were expecting a baby boy.

During their visit to Arkansas to celebrate Jinger’s birthday ahead of the holidays, they told the entire Duggar family they were pregnant with a boy.

Jessa Duggar was the only one who knew the gender, and she sent a baby outfit for Jinger and Jeremy to open together to find out. That was before their return to Arkansas, and it allowed them to revel in the news.

The Counting On couple will be the next known to welcome a baby, but based on Jinger’s vlog from their gender reveal, Lauren Swanson looks like she may deliver before Jinger.

She and Josiah Duggar could have already welcomed their fourth child, and it won’t be known until they are spotted in a photo or video shared by one of his siblings.

Jinger Duggar highlights baby bump

It’s been a hectic month for Jinger Duggar, who went on a media tour to promote her new book about being a people-pleaser.

She and Jeremy Vuolo spent time in New York City and appeared on various shows to discuss the book and how being a people-pleaser affected her life.

They have traveled extensively over the last few months, but Jinger is ready to slow down as they await the arrival of their son.

The Counting On star shared an updated baby bump photo on her Instagram Story as she moves through the third trimester.

Jinger Duggar’s baby bump is growing. Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

Jinger Duggar will have a hospital birth

By the time Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo got pregnant with Felicity, they already knew they wanted a hospital birth.

The Counting On star had seen enough homebirths and what could go wrong with them, so she preferred to err on the side of caution.

Jinger will labor through as long as she can and take an epidural when needed. Jeremy’s parents will likely be the ones to keep Felicity and Evangeline while the couple goes to the hospital.

When Evangeline was born, Michelle Duggar and Jordyn-Grace Duggar flew to California to be there. Still, it’s unclear whether Jinger will have any of her family members there this time.

Her due date is at the end of March, but since it is her third baby, she could go early.

