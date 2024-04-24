Jinger Duggar reveals which Counting On siblings she speaks to the most

Jinger Duggar must have had some time on her hands after a packed four months.

The Counting On star opened an AMA and answered some questions her followers submitted.

From how many children she wants to which Duggar sibling she speaks to the most, the reality TV star shared more insight into her world.

Someone asked Jinger which sibling she spoke to the most, and she couldn’t pick just one.

Instead, she revealed that the older set of Duggar sisters.

That wasn’t shocking, especially since Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar likely monitor the younger daughters’ contact with their older siblings — especially Jinger and Jill Duggar.

Jinger Duggar remains close to the older Duggar girls

When Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar welcomed child after child, the sister groups were divided by several boys born in a row.

Jinger Duggar is the fourth born of the five older girls. Jana Duggar is the oldest and remains unmarried. Jill Duggar was the first to get married, followed by Jessa Duggar. Joy-Anna Duggar is the “baby” of the older sisters.

A follower asked who Jinger talks to the most, and Jinger revealed it was Jana, Jill, Jess(a), and Joy(Anna).

Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

Jinger Duggar doesn’t specify how often she speaks to her sister

It’s unclear how much contact Jinger Duggar has with her sisters these days.

She and Jeremy Vuolo are busy traveling and attending events nationwide. Not too long ago, they were in Kentucky at the Ark Encounter.

In January, Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, flew with their children to visit Jinger and Jeremy in California. Jana Duggar has visited a few times, mainly with some of their brothers, Jason and James Duggar.

Jessa Duggar has moved out of the spotlight a bit. After welcoming her tiebreaker baby boy, she has been focused on family life. It seems as if she is less concerned with social media and vlogging.

As for Jill Duggar, it’s even more unclear how often the two communicate despite being in similar positions within the family. Both wrote books, but only one appeared in the Prime docuseries about the family.

When Jinger made it back to Arkansas and spent a little time with Jill, but she was staying with Joy-Anna, and it seems that sister relationship isn’t what it used to be.

There may be strained relationships within the family, but it seems that Jinger maintained relationships with her sisters.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is streaming on Prime Video.