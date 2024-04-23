Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard lay daughter to rest: ‘The smallest caskets are the heaviest’

It’s been a sorrowful month for Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard.

The couple revealed their daughter, Isla Marie Dillard, was stillborn earlier this month.

Jill had not yet announced her pregnancy to the public. The former Counting On couple was due to welcome their fourth child and first daughter in August.

However, they were dealt a devastating blow when, at a doctor’s appointment, they learned their baby girl had died in utero.

Details surrounding the passing of Isla Marie weren’t given, and fans and followers seemingly understood not to ask about the loss of their baby.

Just a few days ago, the couple laid their daughter to rest.

Jill Duggar shares photos of Isla Marie Dillard’s funeral

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard decided to bury their little girl, Isla Marie Dillard.

The couple shared photos of the tiny casket adorned with flowers and the opening image of a carousel shared on Instagram.

Among the other pictures were a tribute table to their daughter filled with books and toys, a cake, and a photo of the booklet given at the funeral service, which included the date they laid her to rest.

The shared was captioned, “🩷Isla Marie, our baby girl. We will love you forever & hold you in our hearts until we hold you in heaven. 🩷 Laid to rest 4.19.2024”

Jill Duggar receives support from followers, ‘The smallest caskets are the heaviest’

After sharing the post on social media, several followers flocked to the comment section to send their condolences.

Many of the commenters were women who have experienced similar situations and offered their prayers for Jill Duggar and her family.

One wrote, “No casket should ever be that small. Praying for your family 🤍”

Another said, “I’m so sorry , my first daughter was born still at full term 27 years ago. The smallest caskets are the heaviest 💔”

Someone else, who likely is a family friend, shared, “A beautiful celebration of Isla. We were with you in spirit since we couldn’t be there. Thinking of you often and praying for you. 💗”

It’s been less than a week since Jill and Derick Dillard had to bury their fourth child and only daughter.

The couple experienced a loss between Samuel and Frederick, but it was early, so they weren’t able to find out the gender or bury anything in remembrance of the lost little one. However, they did give the baby a name — River Bliss.

We hope that Jill and Derick felt the support they needed and, as they continue to grieve, find comfort in the words they had written on the funeral booklet.

